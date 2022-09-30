Converted church bus outfitted with Italian oven now serving pizza in Charleston

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Veranda Lounge: Beet Salad
The restaurant takes its inspiration from the public and private gardens of historic Charleston, so the menu is heavy on produce that’s as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. But even so, one item still manages to be a show-stopper when it arrives at tables at the Veranda Lounge located inside The Loutrel, a boutique hotel in downtown Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Charleston's canned cocktail makers find niches to set them apart from competitors
First it was hard seltzers. Then it was Ranch water. Now, it's canned cocktails. The ready-to-drink beverage market is trending, and Charleston makers are getting in on the action. But these canned alcoholic drink makers have added a few twists to set them apart from the competition. Mahalo. In a...
The Post and Courier
3 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; discount grocer Aldi adds self-checkout lanes
A trio of new dining venues are in the works across the Charleston area. In Goose Creek, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain plans to open a third Lowcountry location. Chicken Salad Chick is coming to a new building in the Planet Fitness-anchored Shannon Park retail center on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek.
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home
Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County rings in the opening of Fort Fair Lawn
Elected officials and community members from Moncks Corner, Goose Creek and beyond joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust on Sept. 23 to celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn. The site is recognized as the most "pristine, intact" original Revolutionary War fortification in South Carolina, according to Douglas Bostick (pictured with red tie), the Executive Director of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Also among the speakers at the gathering was Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb, who shared that the public opening is part of a collective effort to teach history, celebrate it and grow from it. He further cited the "positive momentum" taking place in Berkeley County in terms of enhancing local tourism and allowing visitors to sample the natural splendor of the area. Cribb added: "In Berkeley County, we have a motto or slogan we go by: 'Rich history, bright future, one Berkeley.'"
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
The Post and Courier
Residents pack Cypress Gardens with free admission
Cypress Gardens offers an aquarium, boat rides in the swamp, miles of walking trails and South Carolina’s largest alligator in captivity. It has reemerged as a go-to destination after being closed for four years following a one-two punch by the flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It...
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
The Post and Courier
Charleston area folks flocked to hurricane parties at the restaurants, bars open Friday
JAMES ISLAND — A long line of patrons wound into the Charleston Pour House parking lot, a sight usually reserved for the evening of a popular concert. No bands were playing at the music venue on the night of Sept. 30, and yet dolled-up dozens, who had slipped out of raincoats and into weekend wear, sipped Hurricanes and Dark & Stormies on the sidewalk under the light of a neon marquee that read, "Closed Thursday and Friday."
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer Lidl announces opening date for 2nd Charleston-area store
NORTH CHARLESTON — A discount grocery chain soon will open its second Charleston-area store not far from its main competitor. Lidl plans to welcome customers on Oct. 19 in the newly opened Ross Dress for Less-anchored Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston, 3 miles east of no-frills rival Aldi.
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: The Beach Reach shuttle was a worthy experiment, even if it flopped
Those who call for government to be run more like a business often overlook the public accountability required of government — which can make its operations more bureaucratic, even exasperatingly sluggish at times. But government still can learn from the private sector about speeding up its willingness to experiment...
The Post and Courier
Civic club sues city of North Charleston over alleged failure to maintain public park
NORTH CHARLESTON — A civic club is suing the city over the municipality's alleged failure to maintain a public park, demanding that North Charleston be ordered to hand over ownership of the land. The Hilldale Civic Club claims that North Charleston has allowed the park at the corner of...
Charleston deputies to hold Halloween event on James Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat event on James Island. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall. Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy. The event will run from 6 p.m. […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change
A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Could Hilton Head be cut off like Sanibel Island?
Imagine being stranded indefinitely because there is only one way in and one way out of your community. That is what just occurred at Sanibel Island, Fla., due to ferocious Hurricane Ian. The powers-that-be in Beaufort County don’t seem to care that something like that could occur at the only mainland connection to Hilton Head Island.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this month
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina this month. Read on to learn more. You can never have too many supermarkets in your community, can you? Having more options for grocery shopping in an area usually means more competition, which can translate into additional opportunities to save on food and household items through weekly sales and coupons.
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
The Post and Courier
Reviving the Revolution in Berkeley County
Between 1770 and 1783 the battles and unrest of the Revolutionary War waged on until the United States of America was on the map. Although the year that will mark the country’s 250 birthday will be in 2026. A lot of history has passed since then. So much so,...
momcollective.com
Explore SC: Bee City Zoo
I don’t know about you, but the minute we reach autumn, my heart is beyond ready for outdoor activities that we needed to wait for a breeze to do. While we love our Charleston summers, I definitely hold out for certain activities, purposefully waiting for cooler days. And nothing says “it’s fall” to me like the zoo.
