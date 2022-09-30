ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnhsodyssey.com

School changes policy regarding trans students

Policies at Westerville City Schools are changing. An email from Dr. John R. Kellogg, the Westerville City Schools superintendent, went out to Westerville City Schools staff and families of students on Friday, Sept. 16. The email covered new district wide guidelines for the treatment of students in the LGBTQ+ community, and more specifically students who are transgender. It outlined new guidelines based on a legal motion proposed by Brendon Shea, a member of the Ohio Board of Education, for all schools in the state of Ohio. The regulations give the parents of students more control over names and pronouns used for students by teachers, as well as discouraging students from using a restroom that doesn’t match their documented gender. Specifically, if a parent and student disagree on what name and pronouns the student should be called, teachers must go with the parent’s choice. The email also mentioned that there would be no significant changes to dress code or lesson content. “Our district will continue to strive to be a place that is inclusive for all students, staff, and community members,” Kellogg wrote.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fundraiser to assist Berning family

SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
SIDNEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Powell, OH
Education
City
Powell, OH
City
Worthington, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is frustrated about the negotiation process and feels like everyday workers are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraise#Linus K12#Pta
iheart.com

One Large Process Building Now Gone in Piketon Atomic Plant Demolition

The President and CEO of the company that is deactivating and demolishing the Piketon Atomic Plant / Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant gave an update to the Ross County commissioners Monday. Kevin Coleman was there. Greg Wilkett of Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth explained that it has taken two decades to start the process...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
JOHNSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Sheriff Sale this Weekend Cars and Equipment

Hocking – Hocking county Sheriff is selling more than a dozen cars along with forfeited property. Attached are photos of several of the cars that will be auctioned on Saturday, October 8th at 10:00am. In addition to these vehicles, several other forfeited property will be auctioned. This list includes,...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair

MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton. The grand champion cake, a carrot, was...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy