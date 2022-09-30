Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Even villains can dance: Off The Lake Productions prepares for quickly approaching Fall CabaretThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
wnhsodyssey.com
School changes policy regarding trans students
Policies at Westerville City Schools are changing. An email from Dr. John R. Kellogg, the Westerville City Schools superintendent, went out to Westerville City Schools staff and families of students on Friday, Sept. 16. The email covered new district wide guidelines for the treatment of students in the LGBTQ+ community, and more specifically students who are transgender. It outlined new guidelines based on a legal motion proposed by Brendon Shea, a member of the Ohio Board of Education, for all schools in the state of Ohio. The regulations give the parents of students more control over names and pronouns used for students by teachers, as well as discouraging students from using a restroom that doesn’t match their documented gender. Specifically, if a parent and student disagree on what name and pronouns the student should be called, teachers must go with the parent’s choice. The email also mentioned that there would be no significant changes to dress code or lesson content. “Our district will continue to strive to be a place that is inclusive for all students, staff, and community members,” Kellogg wrote.
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
Flyers promoting white supremacy show up in Pataskala neighborhood
PATASKALA, Ohio — Some people in a Pataskala neighborhood are outraged after racist flyers promoting white supremacy were found on their driveways. 10TV spoke with Larry Davis, who’s lived on International Drive since 1972. Davis said he found a flyer in a bag on Sunday. "It struck me...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
How to get free gun safes, lock boxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is frustrated about the negotiation process and feels like everyday workers are […]
iheart.com
One Large Process Building Now Gone in Piketon Atomic Plant Demolition
The President and CEO of the company that is deactivating and demolishing the Piketon Atomic Plant / Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant gave an update to the Ross County commissioners Monday. Kevin Coleman was there. Greg Wilkett of Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth explained that it has taken two decades to start the process...
wosu.org
Columbus City Council to vote on a plan that aims to add 40,000 new downtown residents
Columbus City Council is expected to consider the latest strategic plan for downtown at its Monday night meeting. Among the goals of the strategic plan is to nearly quadruple the downtown population. The Downtown Development Corporation wants 40,000 people living downtown by 2040. That's nearly four times the number of...
cwcolumbus.com
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Sheriff Sale this Weekend Cars and Equipment
Hocking – Hocking county Sheriff is selling more than a dozen cars along with forfeited property. Attached are photos of several of the cars that will be auctioned on Saturday, October 8th at 10:00am. In addition to these vehicles, several other forfeited property will be auctioned. This list includes,...
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Pie and cake auction winners from the Morrow Co. Fair
MORROW COUNTY- The annul pie and cake auction which took place at the Morrow County Fair generated $6,500. This money helps the agricultural society in maintaining the arts and crafts building and programs. Auctioneers for the sale were Wes Wigton and John Hinton. The grand champion cake, a carrot, was...
Short North tattoo artist continues to grow in popularity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — His life, like his craft, is a work of art. Dino Nemec never wanted to be a tattoo artist. Not really. “It evolved to what it is now,” he said. “Like, it was always meant to be.”. It just happened. He went from tattooing...
Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
