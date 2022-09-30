ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

Q&A: Theresa Valencia challenges Rep. Jon Plumer in 42nd Assembly District, and they oppose each other on major issues

FOND DU LAC – In just over a month, voters will decide who takes the 42nd Assembly District seat. Incumbent Republican Jon Plumer will face Democrat Theresa Valencia in the Nov. 8 election. Both are residents of Lodi. The 42nd District covers a portion of south-central Wisconsin, including part of Fond du Lac County and...
WISCONSIN STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Will the Colorado River survive or collapse? A lot rides on how we spend federal cash

The Western United States is experiencing the worst megadrought in more than 1,200 years, impacting everything from water supplies in major cities to the survival of farms vital to the nation’s food supply. Navigating this crisis requires that we treat it as a long-term challenge we adapt to and manage, not a short-term issue we attempt to fix. ...
COLORADO STATE
Fox 59

Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — From the mum flower arrangements to the football game, from the spirit of the fans to the pageantry of the court, homecoming is a Texas tradition that’s as old as time. Burkburnett High School, located near the state’s northern border with Oklahoma, celebrated their...
BURKBURNETT, TX

