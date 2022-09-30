Read full article on original website
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
A Scrapped Matthew McConaughey Movie, and When a Studio Investigates Its Own Project
It began with an anonymous note and ended with the scuttling of a $35 million feature. Skydance was about two months away from starting production on Dallas Sting, an inspirational true-life tale that was to star Matthew McConaughey, when the film was scrapped Sept. 14. It was to focus on a high school-age girls soccer team that in 1984 defeated some of the best women’s teams in the world, and their coach, Bill Kinder. McConaughey’s representative at WME received an anonymous complaint about Kinder, forwarding it to producers at Skydance and Berlanti Productions. In an interview with the Daily Mail on...
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?
We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance. The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
19 TV Shows That Are Premiering And Returning This October That Are Worth Checking Out
You're telling me we've got a Supernatural prequel, a new Mike Flanagan series, AND a second season of The White Lotus.... I'm totally in.
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
41 movies and shows start streaming on Netflix this weekend
Some of the biggest Netflix originals in recent memory have just hit the streaming service over the past several days. The streamer’s #1 TV show globally, as well as its #2 movie, include the just-released DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Lou, respectively. The much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe sort-of biopic Blonde also debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, September 28. But as you look at titles like these and others when considering what to watch on Netflix next, there’s also one more thing to keep in mind:
Documentary Has a Diversity Problem — A New Movie Theater Is Trying to Solve It
For 50 years, the nonprofit documentary production company DCTV has been at the forefront of producing socially conscious nonfiction cinema on a grassroots scale. That mission extended last week to the realization of a longstanding goal with the opening of the Firehouse Cinema, a single-screen theater exclusively dedicated to showing documentary films located at DCTV’s Lower Manhattan headquarters, in the same old firehouse that co-founders Jon Alpert and Keiko Tsuno have worked for decades. Alpert has leaned into the building’s history, outfitting the concession stand with the front of an old fire truck, working with firefighters to make movies for an...
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
Sony Lands Comedy Pitch ‘Locked Out’ From Matt And Jackson Kellard; Will Gluck Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Sony has acquired the original comedy pitch Locked Out from writers Matt and Jackson Kellard. Will Gluck and Olive Bridge Entertainment brought the pitch to Sony through their first-look deal and are set to produce. The plot is being kept under wraps. The pitch sale adds another feature for Olive Bridge at Sony, where it also is developing End of the World, a buddy action comedy written by Chris Bremner and Gluck, with Gluck set to direct, as well as producing the Black List-topping Move On, a sci-fi romance by Ken Kobayashi, and the live-action adaptation of The Aristocats for Disney. Locked Out represents a first...
Netflix VP of International Film David Kosse Departing
David Kosse, Netflix’s London-based vp of international film, is leaving his role at the streaming giant. His exit comes as Netflix is making internal changes to its organizational focus in its broader European region, moving to a regionalized structure in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), in line with its setups in Asia and Latin America.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Mexico Picks 'Bardo' as International Feature Submission'Blonde' Co-Star Adrien Brody on Marilyn Monroe Biopic's Divisiveness: "It's Fearless Filmmaking"French CNC President to Face Trial on Sexual Assault Charges Teresa Moneo will lead the company’s international film team moving forward, with a focus...
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 27
It's Maya Hawke versus the Minions on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list. The Stranger Things star is all that stands between us and total Minions domination, as two of her films — the crafty high school revenge dramedy Do Revenge and the drama Human Capital — are holding Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Minions & More out of the top 5. On the TV shows side, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still in the top spot and The Crown sneaks back onto the list at No. 10.
Here Are the Halloween Movies Streaming on HBO Max This October
HBO Max is kicking off October in style, not only hosting a bevy of Halloween movies to stream, but also launching an interactive “House of Halloween” page that will make suggestions to subscribers based on their choices. Six different tarot cards will offer six different surprise choices to...
Final Bob Saget Film Among Austin Film Festival Highlights (Exclusive)
The Austin Film Festival has unveiled its 2022 lineup, which includes Bob Saget’s final movie, the Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek-starrer Sam & Kate, and a filmmaking honor for Darren Aronofsky, the director of the festival’s opening night film The Whale. This year’s slate features over 33 world, North American, U.S. and Texas premieres including Saget’s last film appearance, the Jeremy LaLonde-directed Daniel’s Gotta Die. The film also stars Jason Jones, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carly Chaikin and Iggy Pop.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Sidney,' 'Amsterdam' and MoreDave Chappelle, John Mayer Pay Tribute to Bob Saget at...
'Kung Fu Panda 4' Details Revealed
Fans were caught by surprise this summer when Dreamworks announced Kung Fu Panda 4 — a belated sequel to the media franchise that began way back in 2008. The movie is reportedly in production now and is scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2024. Dreamworks confirmed that Jack Black will reprise his role as the voice of Po Ping.
‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino Slams ‘Preposterous’ Comparisons Between Cannibal Drama and Armie Hammer Accusations
Luca Guadagnino couldn’t escape the Armie Hammer question at the Zurich Film Festival, where he was celebrated with the “A Tribute To…” award. “David Kajganich and Theresa Park, the writer and one of our producers, have been working on ‘Bones and All’ since the book was released. Many years ago, probably around the time when we were shooting ‘Call Me by Your Name’,” he said during his masterclass when asked about the recent “cannibal” scandal. “It was to be directed by my great colleague Antonio Campos, but he decided not to go for it. That’s when they gave me the script. Any...
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley - The Entire Cast (So Far)
The heat is back on as Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is heading to the big screen, with an all-star cast appearing alongside Eddie Murphy's titular character. The Beverly Hills Cop franchise launched in 1984, which was later followed by Beverly Hills Cop 2 in 1987 and Beverly Hills Cop 3 in 1994. The films grossed a total of $712 million at the worldwide box office, with audiences turning up to theaters to follow the adventures of street-smart Detroit cop Axel Foley and his criminal investigations in California.
