Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools
Jan Bronson and Cathy Walling representing the Alaska Friends Conference, apologize to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in Alaska and the United States. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - The Alaska Quakers apologized to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in...
kinyradio.com
Average price of gas in Alaska this summer pegged at $6.73
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development has released the results from its recent survey of fuel retailers across 100 Alaskan communities. These results are summarized in the Alaska Fuel Price Report, a semi-annual report on heating fuel and unleaded gasoline prices in both...
kinyradio.com
Northern Dynasty: Alaska and 13 other states oppose EPA proposed veto of Pebble
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northern Dynasty Minerals advises that a letter was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency by the State of Alaska, and a second letter signed by a total of 14 states, was submitted protesting against the EPA’s overreach with the revised Proposed Determination of the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy establishes Office of Energy Innovation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed Administrative Order No. 340 last week, creating the Office of Energy Innovation aimed at addressing evolving energy needs in Alaska. The Office of Energy Innovation, operating within the Office of the Governor, will develop policies to support the centralization of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Critical Minerals in Alaska
Dozens of different minerals are required to make everyday items like cell phones and batteries. Now new federal climate legislation includes a provision that could spur efforts to develop more of these critical minerals right here in Alaska. But what are those minerals? And what does the growing global demand for them mean for mining in the state? We’ll discuss the future of critical minerals on the next Talk of Alaska.
kinyradio.com
October proclaimed as Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - October is Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska. Governor Mike Dunleavy has joined states across the nation in declaring October as Pedestrian Safety Month in Alaska. As winter approaches and daylight fades, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is advocating for infrastructure that helps improve...
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
thealaska100.com
The 907: Honor Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples year-round
Coming up Oct. 10, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an important time to recognize and celebrate the vibrant cultures and traditions that have been around for more than 10,000 years in Alaska. And while this day is important, we should embrace the living, breathing cultures year-round. Some ways to celebrate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Telling Alaska’s story
This week Hometown Alaska hosts three writers telling significant parts of Alaska’s story. The idea for our show began with the hope of bringing Alaska’s current writer laureate, Heather Lende, to the mic, and picking her brain for what we should be reading this winter. We called, she agreed, but we have ended up with so much more.
alaskasnewssource.com
Gas prices jump way up, but why?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has experienced a big jump in gas prices, but the state is not alone. Fuel prices in other West Coast states have also soared recently. According to AAA, gas prices nationally averaged $3.80 for a gallon of unleaded on Tuesday, Oct. 4. California’s average was $6.41 on that same day, Oregon was $5.45, and Alaska’s was $5.41 — although in Anchorage, prices were even higher.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Alaska megastorms vs. East Coast hurricanes
My friend Hal called the other day, from a parking garage in Punta Gorda, Florida. In his car he had nine one-gallon jugs of water, a red-plastic container of gasoline and a motorcycle helmet. Hal, a former Alaskan, is a hurricane expert living in Galveston, Texas. He sometimes plants himself...
Crime in Alaska reaches lowest level since 1975
Alaska’s crime rate is the lowest it has been since 1975, according to the most recent edition of an annual state report. The Department of Public Safety released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kinyradio.com
Annual Crime in Alaska report shows 14.5% decrease in crime
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Public Safety has released the 2021 Crime in Alaska Report, its annual publication detailing crimes reported in Alaska, which reveals a 15.2% decrease in Alaska’s overall crime rate. This also reflects the lowest number of reported offenses since 1975 and continues the...
deltawindonline.com
BLM AFS, USARAK to Burn Debris Piles on Military Land in Interior Alaska
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service (BLM AFS), in cooperation with the U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK), will burn piles of woody debris on military land in Interior Alaska. Burning operations for piles may continue, as conditions allow, until Oct. 21. . The roughly 1,000 piles targeted for burning are...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds and waves return to Western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night. Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.
ktoo.org
15th person dies this year in Alaska Corrections custody
A 15th person has died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. William Ben Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center. He had been in Corrections custody for one month. No foul play is suspected, according to the department. A cause of death was...
kinyradio.com
Permanent Fund Board selects new executive director
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees selected Deven Mitchell as Executive Director. APFC said Deven Mitchell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to APFC, having extensive experience with financial securities and working for the Alaska Department of Revenue since 1992. Mitchell worked as...
csengineermag.com
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
radiokenai.com
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Troopers sum up summer narcotics operation results
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety joined by Alaska Department of Health officials and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners announced the results of a summer operation that targeted drug seizures across the state during a live press briefing in Anchorage today. Over 212 pounds...
Comments / 0