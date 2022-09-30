Protesters decry Senate bill ending certain gender-confirmation programs at OU Health in state Capitol

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden heads to Florida to survey Hurricane Ian damage alongside DeSantis – live
President will speak in Fort Meyers, Florida, after seeing powerful storm’s destruction with state’s Republican governor
This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State
Before you shop for a home, it's important to find out just how much you can afford to pay for your monthly mortgage payment. Visiting a lender to get prequalified for a home loan is one of the first...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics￼
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in...
Comments / 0