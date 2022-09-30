ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 3

Related
eenews.net

Haaland doled out cash to Dems in clutch races

On a Tuesday evening earlier this month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland gave a speech at a reception on Capitol Hill celebrating the swearing in of Rep. Mary Peltola, an Alaska Democrat. “Every single Native woman in this country wants Congresswoman Peltola to succeed. And she can absolutely rely on me...
ALASKA STATE
105.5 The Fan

This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party

Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Fairbanks, AK
csengineermag.com

Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move

Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools

At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Don Young
The Center Square

Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money

(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy