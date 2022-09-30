Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Murkowski campaign drags GOP rival for skipping debate to headline Texas fundraiser
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski's campaign is criticizing Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka for skipping a debate Monday night to attend a Texas fundraiser with about a month to go before the midterm elections. Despite calling for more debates, Tshibaka has decided to skip the Kodiak fisheries debate, which has been a...
eenews.net
Haaland doled out cash to Dems in clutch races
On a Tuesday evening earlier this month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland gave a speech at a reception on Capitol Hill celebrating the swearing in of Rep. Mary Peltola, an Alaska Democrat. “Every single Native woman in this country wants Congresswoman Peltola to succeed. And she can absolutely rely on me...
This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party
Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
kmvt
Crapo and Risch sign bill to prevent schools from concealing information about students’ gender from parents
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined in co-sponsoring a new bill, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
csengineermag.com
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
Why Democrats' illegal immigration views will haunt them in November
Democrat Beto O'Rourke and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faced off in Texas recently. The gubernatorial debate revealed that illegal immigration will not help Democrats in midterms.
Biden heads to Florida to survey Hurricane Ian damage alongside DeSantis – live
President will speak in Fort Meyers, Florida, after seeing powerful storm’s destruction with state’s Republican governor
Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools
At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money
(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
