montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Tom Jennings for MPUSD.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District board of trustees, three candidates are running unopposed: Bettye Lusk in Area 3, Maiaika Velazquez in Area 4, and Amanda Whitmire in Area 6.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Amanda Whitmire for MPUSD.
salinasvalleytribune.com
City of Soledad welcomes new councilmember
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad welcomed its newest city councilmember, Maria Corralejo, who took the oath of office during the Sept. 21 regular council meeting. Corralejo, co-owner of F&M Auto Repair, was appointed by the city council to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Carla Strobridge. At the...
benitolink.com
Longtime community leader dies at the age of 79
Pauline Valdivia, the executive director of Hollister’s Jovenes de Antaño, died Sept. 23 at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In 1975, Valdivia co-founded Jovenes, which provides services to seniors and people with disabilities. “What can I say about someone I have...
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Mary Claypool for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, incumbent Mary Claypool is running against Joseph Smith for unopposed for Area 6. Smith did not respond to the Weekly's questions.
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove Historic Resources Committee asks City Council to finance independent review of the NOAA building.
For over two years, activists have been trying to save the former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration building on Point Pinos in Pacific Grove, to no avail. They tried stopping the sale by the General Services Administration, but even with heavy hitter Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, on their side, they failed. It was sold for $4.8 million to a mother and son from out of state in April.
pajaronian.com
Two vying for PVUSD Trustee Area 5 seat
WATSONVILLE—With two seats on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District up for election, the makeup of the board could see a shift as political newcomers Natalain Schwartz and Olivia Flores challenge incumbents Kim De Serpa and Jennifer Schacher, respectively. Two seats—occupied by Daniel Dodge Jr. in Trustee Area 4...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz announces deal with city service workers to avert strike
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz has reached an agreement with city service workers represented by the Service Employees International Union, the city announced Sunday. A strike that was set to begin Monday has been called off, city officials said. The agreement between the city and SEIU includes pay...
South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior
Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Heather Owen for Monterey County Office of Education.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. For the Monterey County Board of Education, Heather Owen is running unopposed for Area 3, and will be appointed in lieu of an election. What do...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
Twenty grand, more or less
The withholding of taxes from a former deputy’s discrimination settlement in 2020 was standard practice that had nothing to do with hiding the payment from Monterey County officials, according to the county’s top attorney. The clarification from County Counsel Leslie Girard follows recent public confusion over the county’s...
montereycountyweekly.com
Public art inspires. We should be investing in more of it.
Bradley Zeve here with a big question. What do you consider essential for the community to be a vital, vibrant place, one that makes living here “the best,” for you or your family? There are many factors to consider and many possibilities for an answer, ranging from natural beauty to school quality, job opportunities, affordability, safety, public recreation, public transportation, good food and a vibrant arts and culture scene.
KSBW.com
Central Coast agriculture community reacts to Newsom's farmworker unionization bill
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed bill AB 2183 Tuesday, leaving many surprised. The bill made headlines over the past month as supporters followed in the footsteps of Caesar Chavez by marching 335 miles from Delano to Sacramento in the hopes of persuading the governor to sign it.
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
benitolink.com
Suicide at San Benito County Jail
On Oct 1, Sheriff Eric Taylor confirmed with BenitoLink that a suicide had occurred in the San Benito County jail. According to Taylor, on October 1, 2022, around 8:11 a.m., an inmate (male, 27), who was alone in his cell, was discovered hanging from a bedsheet. Taylor said medics responded...
benitolink.com
SBC looking to slow down drivers, return unused funds
Steve Loupe giving his update on roads to the Board of Supervisors Sept. 27. Image from video of the meeting. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. County agency leaders updated the San Benito County Board of Supervisors on recent actions regarding roads, grants, homelessness and projects at the board’s Sept. 27 meeting.
Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE 9:34 P.M.: Cal Fire is reporting improvement of fire conditions over at the Aguajito Fire burning along Aguajito and Gentry Hill Road. Crews are staying at the fire overnight after it burned just over five acres Sunday afternoon. Cal Fire said the fire is 50% contained with favorable weather conditions The post Conditions at Aguajito Fire in Monterey County improve appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister student struck by a vehicle on his way to school
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. On Sep.30 around 8 a.m., a young boy riding his bicycle was struck by a vehicle on his way to school at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and Memorial Drive. Hollister Police Sergeant Bo Leland declined to provide the boy’s age but said he is likely a middle school student.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
