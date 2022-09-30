Read full article on original website
Happy Valley Latin Festival Returns to Downtown State College
State College will help celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month when it hosts the second annual Happy Valley Latin Festival on Saturday. The free-admission festival will stretch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza and the 100 block of South Fraser Street. Community members are invited to listen to live music and view traditional dance performances. Booths staffed by local vendors will offer themed foods, drinks and crafts.
Phoenix Academy to Host ‘Le Cirque d’Halloween’
Phoenix Academy of Performing Arts of Pennsylvania’s circus arts group, Cirque Phoenix, will ring in the fall season with a Halloween-themed original production this weekend. Cirque Phoenix’s latest show, “Le Cirque d’Halloween,” will premiere from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the academy located at 118...
Ferguson Township Seeks State Grant for Next Phase of Cecil Irvin Park
Ferguson Township’s Board of Supervisors on Monday gave the go-ahead on a state grant application that could help fund next phase of Cecil Irvin Park. Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize submitting a grant proposal for phase 2 of the park near Pine Grove Mills to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnerships Program fall funding round. Eligible projects include expansion and rehabilitation of parks that improve access to recreation, among other initiatives.
Representation Matters: Diversity in Schlow Library Kids’ Books
As the head of children’s services at Schlow Centre Region Library, Paula Bannon believes representation matters. “From a children’s librarian standpoint, you just want every kid to be able to come into the library and feel welcome, and like they matter, and to see themselves in books,” she says.
Improvement Project Moving Forward for Two State College Neighborhood Parks
Two neighborhood “pocket parks” in State College are getting some much needed improvements. Nittany Village Park on Old Boalsburg Road and South Hills Park on Aikens Place will see several upgrades after borough council, as part of its consent agenda on Monday night, awarded a $170,371.55 contract to John Claar Excavating of Woodward for the renovation projects.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Patton Township Crash
A 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being struck by a driver on Saturday night in Patton Township. The female driver of a vehicle was attempting to turn left from Clearview Avenue onto Waddle Road at about 8 p.m. when she collided with the man, who was walking in the crosswalk, Patton Township Police Chief Tyler Jolley said.
Penn State Wrestling Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
Penn State wrestling’s 2022-23 slate will feature seven home dual meets, including two at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to the official schedule released by the program on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions’ season will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov.11, against Lock Haven in Rec Hall. The team...
An Open Letter to Penn State AD Patrick Kraft
An open letter to Dr. Patrick Kraft, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Welcome to Happy Valley. You’ve been in your job for three months now, and in the workforce I’m familiar with that would mean you’ve passed your 90-day probationary period and are here to stay. Congratulations!
Does Penn State Football’s Defense Deserve a Better Offense?
That’s how many points Penn State’s offense has averaged in its 11 Big Ten Conference games under O-coordinator Mike Yurcich in 2021-22. The 17 points that Penn State — hampered by driving rain and a flood of five turnovers — hung on Northwestern on Saturday didn’t help things, either.
Penn State Football: At 5-0, Nittany Lion Bowl Projections Continue to Vary
Penn State sits at 5-0 on the year heading into the bye week ahead of a trip to Michigan to face the No. 4 Wolverines. While much of the Nittany Lions’ schedule ahead will dictate how the postseason goes, there’s no time like the present to start looking toward bowl season. This weekend’s 17-7 result over Northwestern didn’t change much about the outlook though.
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Jump to No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
Penn State football will head into the toughest portion of its schedule and most difficult game to date as a Top 10 team coming in at No. 10 following the latest release of the AP Top 25 on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions improved to 5-0 on the year Saturday afternoon following a soggy 17-7 victory over Northwestern.
Penn State Football: Lambert-Smith Injury Could Open Door for Trey Wallace
Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith did not return to action after leaving the Nittany Lions’ 17-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday with an injury and was later seen on the sidelines after the game in a walking boot. According to coach James Franklin, the Nittany Lions will look to get Lambert-Smith back over the next two weeks ahead of a trip to face No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor but already have plans if he cannot return in time.
