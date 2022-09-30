Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith did not return to action after leaving the Nittany Lions’ 17-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday with an injury and was later seen on the sidelines after the game in a walking boot. According to coach James Franklin, the Nittany Lions will look to get Lambert-Smith back over the next two weeks ahead of a trip to face No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor but already have plans if he cannot return in time.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO