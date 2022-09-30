BOARDMAN, OH- The Boardman Spartans came into week 7 looking for their fourth straight win as they hosted Warren Harding Friday night. A low scoring first half with both teams punching a touchdown in on the ground turned into a back and forth second half leading up to a spectacular finish. The Spartans raced out to a 7-0 lead early in the first with a Fernando Ortiz 63-yard run. Harding punched back with a 1-yard run to tie the game up at 7 going into half. The Raiders were the ones that raced out to a lead of their own after half with Ryan Powell putting one in from 12 yards out. That 13-7 lead would not last long as Boardman’s Tomas Andujar found Willy Torres for the score to go up 14-13. The Spartans got the ball back quickly after and Ortiz took one 75 yards to the house to put Boardman up 21-13 going into the fourth. In the final stanza, the Raiders took over and controlled the Spartans. Harding forced a Boardman punt and then took the ball 72 yards down the field to tie the game up once again at 21-21. That touchdown had some effect on Boardman as Raylin Weaver for Harding grabbed an interception, then the Raiders controlled the clock with their run game and Dalys Jett was able to push Harding all the way to Boardman’s 7 yard line with just a minute to go. That ultimately set up shop for junior kicker Jake Daugherty on a 17-yard, game winning kick. Daugherty easily split the uprights as time expired to give Warren Harding the victory over Boardman, 24-21.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO