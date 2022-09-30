ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming College opens center for awareness and prevention of violence

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Lycoming College recently opened the Alliance House, a safe house on Ross Street in Williamsport, as a resource for college community members affected by relationship violence.

The center serves community members who may have been impacted by sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence, and/or stalking.

Alliance House provides resources and a safe space for students to come to heal, find peace, and feel comfortable and welcome. Wise Option counselors will be available to give students specialized, trauma-informed services.f

“The Alliance is what we call the faculty, staff, and students who make prevention and awareness programming happen on the campus,” said Kate Hummel, associate dean of students. “Our aim is to facilitate open dialogue on the experiences and prevention of sexual violence.”

The physical location of Alliance House will allow for the planning and coordination of programs, groups, services, and offices associated with gender and sexuality, including the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies program, It’s On Us Lycoming College, the Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), and more.

“I am incredibly excited and hopeful about obtaining the Alliance House as a resource on campus,” said Julia Ercolani ’24. “Prevention and awareness for sexual and domestic violence, as well as having access to an inclusive environment, is crucial for a safe and comfortable campus.”

Faculty and staff worked together with contractors this summer to renovate and prepare the house to be a warm and inviting place for students. From removing wallpaper and old carpet to fixing the ceiling, painting, and installing new appliances, the Alliance House is equipped to provide the College community with counseling, resources, and more.

Additionally, it will allow for open communication and conversations about biological sex, race/ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, cultural background, religious affiliation, age or physical or mental ability.

“I also think it is important for students to have access to a safe space to be unapologetically themselves regardless of their sexuality, gender identity, race, or background,” said Ercolani. “I believe the Alliance House will provide a resource to obtain that goal.”

