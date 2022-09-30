Read full article on original website
WCAX
State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. The goal is to bring together entities from both sides of the border to share best practices, encourage innovation and increase...
WCAX
Vermont cannabis retailers stymied by roadblocks in effort to sell edibles
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was day one for retail sales of recreational cannabis in Vermont, and though there was a variety of THC products available at retailers across the state, one item was missing-- edibles. A variety of issues slowed down the rollout of edibles into Vermont dispensaries, one...
WCAX
Penny Cluse to close their doors for good
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
WCAX
Siegel lays out vision to alleviate Vermont housing shortage
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Democratic candidate for governor is laying out her vision of how to tackle Vermont’s housing shortage. Brenda Siegel is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott. If elected, Siegel says she would set up a housing task force to quantify Vermont’s housing supply and the...
WCAX
Doughnut-making demo
WCAX
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
WCAX
NY’s limo safety task force releases safety recommendations
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
WCAX
Schools need subs as open positions and sickness cause teacher-shortage
WCAX
Red Cross volunteer from NH 1 of many helping with Hurricane Ian recovery
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When it comes to disasters, George Sykes has seen a lot as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. That includes storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and Haiti. Now, the Lebanon, New Hampshire, resident is on a new mission in Florida. He arrived there late Saturday night. “We...
WCAX
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
WCAX
Climate scientists sound the alarm on shorter winters in the Adirondacks
WCAX
Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
WCAX
Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag
WCAX
Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Los Angeles biotech investor has pleaded not guilty in a transcontinental murder-for-hire conspiracy that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington. Prosecutors allege he was involved in an oil...
WCAX
Vermont deer hunting season begins
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery. The season began Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until December, with a November exception. Youth deer weekend and novice weekend are in roughly three weeks, followed by muzzleloader antlerless. No more than...
WCAX
Vermont’s Teacher of the Year takes you inside her active classrooms
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Robyn Newton is Vermont’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Her office changes every day, but she’s the physical education teacher for the Vergennes Union Elementary School. “We ski, we ice skate, we play tennis, we learn pickleball, we learn Frisbee; golf. Yeah, we swim,”...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, October 2
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, October 2. The Champlain Valley Expo is hosting the Wag-It-Forward Festival for Pets today. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Essex Junction, you can find activities for you and your dog including dock jumping, agility practice, a costume contest, and more. Leashed pets are welcome, and you can fill out a waiver beforehand to save time. It’s $5 for adults, and free for children under 12.
WCAX
Candidates submit campaign finance reports for Oct. 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates running for Vermont offices have submitted their Campaign Finance Reports, with the most recent deadline set for October 1. In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Phil Scott has raised $155,724 so far, including $35,311 in the last month. His campaign reports spending $90,560 so far.
