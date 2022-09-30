BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, October 2. The Champlain Valley Expo is hosting the Wag-It-Forward Festival for Pets today. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Essex Junction, you can find activities for you and your dog including dock jumping, agility practice, a costume contest, and more. Leashed pets are welcome, and you can fill out a waiver beforehand to save time. It’s $5 for adults, and free for children under 12.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO