Vermont State

WCAX

Penny Cluse to close their doors for good

State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates...
WCAX

Siegel lays out vision to alleviate Vermont housing shortage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Democratic candidate for governor is laying out her vision of how to tackle Vermont’s housing shortage. Brenda Siegel is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott. If elected, Siegel says she would set up a housing task force to quantify Vermont’s housing supply and the...
WCAX

Doughnut-making demo

State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of 'reverse-trade mission'. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its 'reverse-trade mission.'.
WCAX

Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
WCAX

NY’s limo safety task force releases safety recommendations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
WCAX

Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
WCAX

Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
WCAX

Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Los Angeles biotech investor has pleaded not guilty in a transcontinental murder-for-hire conspiracy that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington. Prosecutors allege he was involved in an oil...
WCAX

Vermont deer hunting season begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery. The season began Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until December, with a November exception. Youth deer weekend and novice weekend are in roughly three weeks, followed by muzzleloader antlerless. No more than...
WCAX

What to do: Sunday, October 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, October 2. The Champlain Valley Expo is hosting the Wag-It-Forward Festival for Pets today. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Essex Junction, you can find activities for you and your dog including dock jumping, agility practice, a costume contest, and more. Leashed pets are welcome, and you can fill out a waiver beforehand to save time. It’s $5 for adults, and free for children under 12.
WCAX

Candidates submit campaign finance reports for Oct. 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates running for Vermont offices have submitted their Campaign Finance Reports, with the most recent deadline set for October 1. In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Phil Scott has raised $155,724 so far, including $35,311 in the last month. His campaign reports spending $90,560 so far.
