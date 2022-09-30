ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Youngstown police arrest two on gun charges on opposite sides of same street

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCRhG_0iGqbbmh00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Thursday arrested two people on gun charges in separate incidents on opposite sides of LaClede Avenue.

About 7:50 p.m., police were called for a report of a man dressed in all black who pointed a gun at someone’s dogs. Police found the person matching the description, Beondre Kimbrough, 24, on the front porch of a home in the 100 block of West LaClede Avenue.

Kimbrough was searched, and reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

Youngstown PD: Victim, suspect met to fight prior to fatal shooting

Reports said a records check found out that Kimbrough has a warrant for a second-degree felony drug charge out of Warren County. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

Earlier, at about 2:30 p.m., police watched a car they were about to pull over pull into a drive in the 700 block of East LaClede Court, and a person wearing a ski mask walked up to the driver’s side of the car.

When police went to investigate, they told the person, who was 17, to stand in front of a cruiser. When asked if he had a gun, the teen said no, reports said, but before he could be questioned further, he ran away.

Police chased him, and as he ran, he took a gun from his waistband and later dropped it, reports said. The teen went in the back door of a home, and when he came out the front, he was arrested.

The gun was a loaded 9mm handgun and it had been reported stolen, reports said.

The teen was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 8

michael green
4d ago

Obviously, Carrying Guns doesn't Equate with Having Common Sense.. Or the Training that OUGHT to be included with the Responsibility of Having One

Reply
7
Tommy C
3d ago

Cannot believe this happened in Youngstown. On the south side .I thought they were all law abiding pillars of the community. LMAO

Reply(1)
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Law Enforcement#Youngstown#East Laclede Court
WKYC

Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
CANTON, OH
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested after large seizure of crystal meth in Northern Panhandle

A meth trafficking arrest over the weekend netted a large seizure of crystal meth. Officials with the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force said the arrest took place Saturday. Charged with possession with the intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance is William Maddox of Akron. The...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made after man found shot to death in street

CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man shot and killed in Cleveland

A Kent man has been arrested in Cleveland in connection to a murder of a Youngstown native in September. According to police, 33-year-old Giacumo Desoto was found in the road with multiple bullet holes in his chest on Signet Avenue near East 126th Street on September, 29. Cleveland Police arrived...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy