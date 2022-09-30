ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Variety

Producing Variety’s Power of Women Event Cultivates Creative Community

While success is often said to be the result of good planning, one could argue that a plan is only as good as the team executing it. From conceptualizing the stage design to crafting an engaging run of show, event production is a collaborative art not for the faint of heart, especially when the intention behind a brand activation is to honor philanthropic achievements and celebrate those making an impact.  Now in its 13th year, Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, is an homage to women in the entertainment industry who are leading the charge and dedicating their time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

U.S. Treasury Helps Black-Owned Industrial Bank Serve Marginalized Communities

Funding from the U.S. Treasury and a community partnership is helping the Black-owned Industrial Bank help businesses and people in marginalized communities. Insight News reported that The U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Capital Investment Program gave $82 million to Industrial Bank in June, which Industrial President and CEO B. Doyle Mitchell Jr. called historic.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Shine My Crown

Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color

A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
TEXAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

Global Vogue Titles Unveil Oceanic Metaverse World to Showcase Digital Talent

This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Throughout the past month, global Vogue titles have explored the theme “Fashion’s New World”, reflecting shifts in culture and talent. Increasingly, that includes digital art and virtual fashion. Now, that theme is extending into a virtual world, opening today globally.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy