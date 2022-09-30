Read full article on original website
Related
West Michigan Wildlife Rescue in Danger of Closing Without Our Help
A local wildlife rescue and rehab center that's saved more than 4,000 animals over the past 20+ years is facing permanent closure unless the community steps in to help. Grand Rapids' Wildlife Rehab Center Ltd. Faces Closure. For decades, the nonprofit Wildlife Rehab Center (WRC) has offered West Michigan a...
Heard of Smart Trees? A Norton Shores Man Has Invented Them
Have you ever heard of "Smart Trees?" A West Michigan inventor has found a new use for trees without having to cut them down. Trees are alive but unlike humans and animals, there are no brains or organs that function but they provide lots of amazing things for humanity. Logs...
Grand Rapids Ranks in the Top 10 as a “Most Neighborly City”
There was a time when everyone on the block knew each other. Neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar. Children in the neighborhood all played together. All of the adults on the block knew everyone's name and what they did for a living. You might even ask your neighbor to feed the cat or water the plants while you were on vacation. Sadly, that has changed over the years. People might know their closest neighbor, but it is rare that you know everyone on the block.
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Newcomer Asks “What Should Be On A West Michigan Bucket List”?”
Moving to a new city is never easy if you don't already have any friends or family nearby. A person posted online that they were moving to Grand Rapids fand were looking for recommendations on things to do while they live here. What Should Be On A Grand Rapids Bucket...
What Improvements Do YOU Want in Grand Rapids? The City Wants to Know
Grand Rapids is a great place to live - but there's always room for improvement, right?. The City of Grand Rapids is asking what changes residents would like to see, from library improvements, to programs that provide safe and affordable childcare, support victims of domestic violence, educate students in broadcast media, and more.
Don’t Miss A Rare Fall Food Truck Friday This Week At Rivertown Mall
I'm a fanatic when it comes to the GR8 Food Truck Fridays, so when they packed up and said goodbye for the season in September I was certain I wasn't going to be able to find all of my favorite food trucks in one place until next summer. Thankfully, just...
New Poll Says Grand Rapids is a Foodie Heaven
If you need another reason why Grand Rapids is the best, here is your reasoning on a silver platter. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best foodie cities throughout the entire country. According to the study by WalletHub, they compared over 180 different United States cities to get their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
Things To Do This Weekend: September 30-October 2, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. It should be a beautiful fall weekend for both outdoor and indoor events. We have over ten different things for you do to...we have art, music and lights, old movies, beer, chili, red flannel, Muppets, and more!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022...
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Kia Finally Offering Too Little, Too Late Solution to Grand Rapids Drivers Affected By Thefts
Since April of this year, Kia and Hyundai drivers around West Michigan have been plagued with thefts thanks to the TikTok Kia Boyz trend. Over 600 people have reported their vehicles stolen, some of them having their car stolen more than once. How did a bunch of kids cost hundreds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Paws Up: Grand Rapids Gets Its First Dogs-Only Restaurant
I LOVE finding new places to eat at with my wife Lindsey. When possible we bring our dogs, Benny and Paddy along with us. A new restaurant is opening soon in West Michigan and its menu caters to your four-legged friends. West Michigan Is Getting Its First Ever Restaurant For...
UPDATE: Missing Kent County Teen Found Safe in North Carolina
UPDATE (10/3/22, 7:20 p.m.):. Ja'Da' Whitehead was found in North Carolina Monday evening. 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who she was believed to be with, is now in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 13-year-old female who may be headed to North Carolina with a 19-year-old male.
Take A Sip: 10 Cups Of Coffee You Need To Try In Grand Rapids
It's national coffee day, and for a lot of people in West Michigan (like me) every day can be considered coffee day, because we can't live without it. And while you have to grab that caffeine to get through your day, that doesn't mean you can't have a cup of coffee that you actually enjoy. Grand Rapids has a lot of great options that are owned locally that can give you exactly what you need to get going, without sacrifice.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Bring Your Furry Friend To Bark In The Dark This Weekend
One thing that I have learned is Michiganders do not mess around with their pets!. Bark in The Dark is coming back to Grand Rapids with a twist!. Since this is their 10th anniversary, they "are making the event a little different!" Do not worry! The little puppers will still...
Wings Over Muskegon Returning In 2023 After 16 Years Hiatus
It’s been 16 years since the last Wings Over Muskegon took place, but the wait will soon be over. Today during a press conference at the Muskegon County Airport we learned about the return of Wings Over Muskegon. Wings Over Muskegon To Return In 2023. Kevin Walsh, President and...
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
West Michigan Man Offers $500 Reward for Return of ‘Priceless’ Walrus Skulls
Local authorities in Ionia County are looking for something that was stolen. I will give you some time to guess what it is. Was a significant amount of jewelry stolen? No. Did someone steal priceless artifacts from the GRAM? No, that's a good guess, though. Maybe a statue from ArtPrize?...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0