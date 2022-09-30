ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Newburyport Chocolate Tour Kicks Off Sampling Treats To Raise Money

NEWBURYPORT (WBZ NewsRadio) — The 19th annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour kicked off on Saturday giving chocolate lovers a way to give back to the community. The tour takes place throughout downtown Newburyport and at the Tannery Marketplace, giving participants chocolate treats along the way. "[It is] very similar to...
Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022: Events, Things to Do

If you’re looking for things to do during Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022, you’re in the right place. During the month of October 2022, Salem, Massachusetts will celebrate its 40th Anniversary of Salem Haunted Happenings, the annual citywide event that attracts Halloween-lovers from around the world. To celebrate this...
Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors

It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
10+ Things To Know This Week in Tewksbury

Team Carnation wishes an easy fast to our friends who observe Yom Kippur this week. Thanks to all the volunteers and llamas who made the Fall Festival a success, despite some challenging weather on Saturday. Kids had a great time with games, a petting zoo and tons of other activities.
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair

The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
Hurricane Ian rescue cats ready for local adoption

The homeless cats were rescued from Florida earlier this week and will be available for adoption this weekend in Salem and Boston. Several cats that were rescued from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are ready for adoption, shelter officials said Friday. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem...
Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
13 people displaced after two house fires

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire. According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street. When they arrived, […]
