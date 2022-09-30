Read full article on original website
Newburyport Chocolate Tour Kicks Off Sampling Treats To Raise Money
NEWBURYPORT (WBZ NewsRadio) — The 19th annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour kicked off on Saturday giving chocolate lovers a way to give back to the community. The tour takes place throughout downtown Newburyport and at the Tannery Marketplace, giving participants chocolate treats along the way. "[It is] very similar to...
Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022: Events, Things to Do
If you’re looking for things to do during Salem Halloween Massachussetts 2022, you’re in the right place. During the month of October 2022, Salem, Massachusetts will celebrate its 40th Anniversary of Salem Haunted Happenings, the annual citywide event that attracts Halloween-lovers from around the world. To celebrate this...
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors
It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
10+ Things To Know This Week in Tewksbury
Team Carnation wishes an easy fast to our friends who observe Yom Kippur this week. Thanks to all the volunteers and llamas who made the Fall Festival a success, despite some challenging weather on Saturday. Kids had a great time with games, a petting zoo and tons of other activities.
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair
The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Hurricane Ian rescue cats ready for local adoption
The homeless cats were rescued from Florida earlier this week and will be available for adoption this weekend in Salem and Boston. Several cats that were rescued from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are ready for adoption, shelter officials said Friday. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem...
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
The 8 dog breeds that people in Massachusetts love!
The Miniature Schnauzer is a very intelligent, but also very energetic breed of dog. It’s a good choice for people who like to walk their dogs.
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
13 people displaced after two house fires
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire. According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street. When they arrived, […]
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
