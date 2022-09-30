Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
Boxing Scene
JoJo Diaz Views William Zepeda Showdown As "Sink Or Swim"
Blessed with an opportunity to headline yet another big-time card, Joseph Diaz is well aware that his time in the pugilistic spotlight will come to an end if he doesn't perform to the best of his abilities. On October 29th, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Diaz will be...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Tests Positive For Clomifene Ahead Of Chris Eubank Jr. Fight
Conor Benn has failed a drug test throwing Saturday’s big fight with Chris Eubank Jr into doubt, according to a report in the Daily Mail. The world-ranked welterweight apparently produced an adverse finding for clomifene, a substance on the World Anti=Doping Agency banned list, which is normally used to treat infertility in women.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Calls Out Nate Diaz to Crossover Fight
Adrien Broner evidently wants to throw his hat into the combat sports crossover space. Shortly after MMA star Nate Diaz fought his last fight under the UFC—a fourth round submission of Tony Ferguson—and expressed his interest in getting into boxing, Broner, the embattled, multiple-division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, called him out to a boxing match.
Boxing Scene
Zurdo on Canelo: We Used to Spar All the Time; Best Should Fight the Best
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez continues to insist that he has no qualms fighting Mexican countryman Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion, turned heads recently when he stated he was not interested in fighting fellow Mexicans, because it would be akin to committing an act of cultural treason. But many observers and fighters pointed out that all-Mexican fights have been a vaunted tradition in the sport and responsible for some of the greatest moments inside the ring.
Boxing Scene
Montiel: I Don't Begrudge Charlo For Not Giving Me Rematch; A Lot More To Lose Than To Gain
If Juan Macias Montiel conquers Carlos Adames on Saturday night, he’ll win the WBC’s vacant interim middleweight title. He also would move into a position where it’d be difficult for Jermall Charlo to avoid eventually fighting him again unless the WBC middleweight champion were to move up to the super middleweight division. Mexico’s Montiel still doesn’t think Charlo will grant him a rematch if he defeats Adames in a co-feature Showtime will air from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Boxing Scene
Plant: Dirrell Couldn't Even Hold His Title Long Enough For Us To Have A Unification Match
Caleb Plant always figured that a fight with Anthony Dirrell was inevitable. The matchup first landed in Plant’s radar when their respective title reigns overlapped four roughly seven months. Any hope of securing a title unification bout ended seven months later, when Dirrell turned over his WBC super middleweight crown to David Benavidez in a September 2019 ninth-round stoppage defeat while Plant was still unbeaten and in his first year as the IBF titlist.
Boxing Scene
Moloney Twins Thrilled To Once Again Share The Stage In Melbourne
Jason and Andrew Moloney couldn’t envision their latest respective title runs any other way than alongside one another. The Australian twins will each enter the ring for the 27th time, all but six of which have come on the same show. That trend continues with the two making separate appearances on the October 16 show (Saturday, October 15 for U.S. viewers) at Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne. Jason Moloney will face Thailanda’s Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46KOs; b/k/a Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai) in a WBC title eliminator, while Andrew meets former title challenger Norbelto Jimenez in a ten-round battle.
Boxing Scene
"Born Rivals" Eubank Jr. and Benn Travelled Parallel Path To Saturday’s Showdown
Given that Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn engaged in one of boxing’s most infamous rivalries, one would think that a fight between their sons who became pro boxers themselves was an inevitability. Though that turned out to be the case—the familial disdain and millions of dollars were ultimately too alluring despite a gap in size and experience—this wasn’t the path the fathers laid out for Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. Says Conor Benn Is Going To Crumble Under Pressure
A family rivalry over 30 years in the making will add another chapter to its saga Saturday when second-generation stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn continue the beef that first began with their fathers. Chris Eubank Sr. faced Nigel Benn in 1990 and scored a ninth-round technical knockout victory...
Boxing Scene
Willito Ortiz To Go Pro on October 26, Inks With Split-T Management
Puerto Rican amateur star Willito Ortiz has signed on with Split-T Management. Ortiz, 19-years old of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, compiled a total record of 48-4 and won four National Championships in a row (2019-2022). As a member of Team Puerto Rico, Ortiz amassed a Gold Medal at the 2019 Cinturon...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Sr. Calls for Boycott of Eubank Jr.-Benn: ‘This Is How Brain Injuries Occur’
Chris Eubank Sr. wants the boxing world to spurn what is being touted as the biggest all-British boxing fight in recent memory. The former champion and British boxing icon recently came out against a proposed 157-pound catchweight fight between his son, the middleweight and super middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr., and rising welterweight Conor Benn. The two are set to face each other this Saturday at The O2 Arena in London. Eubank Sr. and Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, were responsible for Britain’s most fierce boxing rivalry during the 1990s.
Boxing Scene
Kavaliauskas Believes He's 2-3 Wins Away From Another World Title Shot
Viewed as a sizable underdog heading into his welterweight showdown against WBO belt holder, Terence Crawford, in December of 2019, Egidijus Kavaliauskas believed that the stars were finally aligning. Following years of taking on decent opposition, the Lithuanian native warned Crawford of what was to come. However, while he managed...
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: Talks Ongoing, Costa Rica Eyed To Host WBA Title Fight
Artem Dalakian will likely hit the road for his next title defense. Talks remain ongoing to finalize terms for Dalakian’s ordered WBA flyweight title fight with mandatory challenger David Jimenez. The bout was ordered on August 31, with the two sides granted a 30-day negotiation period to reach a deal and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Archie Sharp Hopes Oscar Valdez is Next For Vacant WBO Title
No1 contender Archie Sharp expects to face Oscar Valdez for the vacant WBO world junior lightweight title. Sharp has been at the top of the WBO’s rankings for almost a year and has relentlessly banged the drum for a fight with US star Shakur Stevenson. But with Stevenson now...
Boxing Scene
Arum Erupts: Hearn Wanted To Kill Fury-Joshua, I Knew He'd Find a Way To Sabotage It
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is standing firm on his position that Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, "killed" the possibility of a year-end showdown between the two domestic rivals. The two sides have been negotiating for the last few weeks - with...
Boxing Scene
Jazza Dickens vs. Lerato Dlamini Sanctioned For Vacant IBO Title
The stakes have been raised for Jazza Dickens after it was confirmed he will now fight for the vacant IBO world featherweight title at Probellum Liverpool II. Dickens faces the dangerous Lerato Dlamini at the Eventim Olympia on Saturday, October 15 as part of a show that includes Peter McGrail’s hardest fight to date and the UK debut of the frightening heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview
It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
Boxing Scene
Top Six Unchanged, Haney Debuts: BoxingScene Competition Index October Update
The first half of 2022 was as good a six months as boxing could have asked for. The last three months have been a dramatic slowdown in the pace of the year with hopes for a smashing final quarter. We don’t know what we’re going to get but there hasn’t...
