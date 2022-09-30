ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

995qyk.com

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando

Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Disaster Response: Hurricane Ian Relief Drive

Habitat ReStores collecting cleaning and safety supplies to be delivered to South Florida in aftermath of storm. At Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors to the south. In the aftermath of the storm, we seek community support in providing relief to Southwest Florida.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local hospitals fly patients away from devastation

Local hospitals are airlifting patients impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation in South Florida to St. Petersburg. Through the storm – which did bring wind gusts of nearly 80 mph and widespread power outages to St. Petersburg – around 800 staff members and 170 pediatric patients stayed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. In an effort to assist colleagues about 120 miles to the south, the hospital is adding to those numbers by transporting patients from Golisano Children’s Hospital in Ft. Myers.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
727area.com

Restaurants and Bars in St Petersburg & Clearwater Open Post Hurricane

While hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida hard, residents have started focusing on recovery. You can witness the people removing debris from the roads and properties following the powerful storm. If you feel it’s safe to step out, you should know that St Petersburg & Clearwater are not entirely open right...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's first responders deployed for Hurricane Ian aid

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers and firefighters were deployed on Saturday to assist the North Port Police Department with search and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Additional Hurricane Ian coverage. DeSantis calls Hurricane Ian damage ‘extensive’. Mayor Jane Castor, Police Chief Mary O'Connor and...
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Gator Cuts Off Hiker on Florida Trail

A Florida man recently encountered a giant gator taking a leisurely stroll along a pedestrian trail. And he wants others to understand that they shouldn’t be concerned if they find themselves in the same situation. As Eamonn Molloy explained to Fox News 35, he came upon the reptile while...
LAKELAND, FL

