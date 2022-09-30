Read full article on original website
Click10.com
From Tampa to Cape Coral, damage from Hurricane Ian evident as residents wait for help
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian pummeled the Gulf Coast of Florida, leaving a horrible trail of destruction in its path. Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez out the storm in Tampa before driving down along the coast to see all areas impacted by the storm. In Port Charlotte,...
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
iontb.com
Coast Guard rescues occupants after boat crashes into rocks near St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport
Coast Guard rescues occupants after boat crashes into rocks near St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport.
995qyk.com
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida
Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
Coast Guard rescues over 200 residents two days after Hurricane Ian hits Florida
The Coast Guard is flying search and rescue missions in Southwest Florida day and night looking for those who need help.
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
fox13news.com
As flooding continues in North Port, Tampa sends officers, firefighters to help
NORTH PORT, Fla. - City of Tampa Police officers and firefighters were deployed to North Port to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding in the area. Before the 40 TPD officers and 15 Tampa firefighters left early Saturday morning, they were told, "You guys are gonna...
fox13news.com
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Disaster Response: Hurricane Ian Relief Drive
Habitat ReStores collecting cleaning and safety supplies to be delivered to South Florida in aftermath of storm. At Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors to the south. In the aftermath of the storm, we seek community support in providing relief to Southwest Florida.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local hospitals fly patients away from devastation
Local hospitals are airlifting patients impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation in South Florida to St. Petersburg. Through the storm – which did bring wind gusts of nearly 80 mph and widespread power outages to St. Petersburg – around 800 staff members and 170 pediatric patients stayed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. In an effort to assist colleagues about 120 miles to the south, the hospital is adding to those numbers by transporting patients from Golisano Children’s Hospital in Ft. Myers.
UPDATE: Tolls still suspended on the Selmon Expressway
Toll collection on the Selmon Expressway will resume on Monday.
WATCH: Florida Transformer Explodes During Hurricane Ian in Terrifying Moment
After Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s west coast, it caused a transformer in Manatee County to explode on Wednesday. A bystander caught the explosion on camera at 5:45 p.m. near a residence in Whitfield Estates. The now-viral clip, taken by resident Ruth Soto, showed the transformer sparking and exploding brightly....
727area.com
Restaurants and Bars in St Petersburg & Clearwater Open Post Hurricane
While hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida hard, residents have started focusing on recovery. You can witness the people removing debris from the roads and properties following the powerful storm. If you feel it’s safe to step out, you should know that St Petersburg & Clearwater are not entirely open right...
Bay News 9
Tampa's first responders deployed for Hurricane Ian aid
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers and firefighters were deployed on Saturday to assist the North Port Police Department with search and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Additional Hurricane Ian coverage. DeSantis calls Hurricane Ian damage ‘extensive’. Mayor Jane Castor, Police Chief Mary O'Connor and...
fox13news.com
Rescue efforts underway in Wauchula after Hurricane Ian caused Peace River to overflow
WAUCHULA, Fla. - Parts of Hardee County remained underwater Friday, as homeowners tried to salvage whatever they could. Neighbors in the Riverview community of Wauchula used their boats to shuttle people to and from their homes. "This is the worst hurricane I’ve ever been through," said Mike Davis, who used...
Major update as Walmart announces it is shutting hundreds of stores
A MAJOR update is coming to Walmart after the retailer announced that hundreds of stores will be shut down. After Hurricane Ian left significant damage throughout Florida, Walmart issues a news release addressing the storm. “Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are...
Thousands in Hillsborough County without power 3 days after Hurricane Ian
Thousands of people in Hillsborough County are still without power Saturday as crews work around the clock to restore electricity.
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as
WATCH: Gator Cuts Off Hiker on Florida Trail
A Florida man recently encountered a giant gator taking a leisurely stroll along a pedestrian trail. And he wants others to understand that they shouldn’t be concerned if they find themselves in the same situation. As Eamonn Molloy explained to Fox News 35, he came upon the reptile while...
