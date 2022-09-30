Must Read: Haider Ackermann to Design for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, the Women of 'Black Panther' Cover 'Elle' UK

Read full article on original website
Related
What Went Wrong at Paris Fashion Week
This season’s Paris Fashion Week promised to be a jam-packed, full-speed-ahead event, a return to normal at last for an industry that has been squirming for the opportunity to revert to its old ways of revelry since the pandemic began. That was exactly the problem. Along the way, Paris Fashion Week’s “like it never happened” mentality of frivolity managed to shine a spotlight on the very handicaps and inconvenient realities that it was trying to sweep under the rug. “People are really lost,” said a veteran footwear designer in her Paris showroom during the week. “They don’t know what to do.” Continuing pandemic...
Watch No Malice Join Pusha T for Surprise Clipse Reunion at 2022 BET Awards
Just over 20 years after the release of their 2002 debut single “Grindin,’” Virginia Beach-hailing rap duo Clipse reunited for a special performance of the track during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night. Pusha T performed a medley of singles from his latest album It’s Almost Dry including “Diet Coke” and “Just So You Remember,” the latter of which served as the perfect segue into No Malice’s surprise appearance. The opening notes of “Grindin’” chimed through the venue just as Pusha T closed out the song rapping, “Just so you remember who you’re dealing with.” The Neptunes-produced single...
Comments / 0