Must Read: Haider Ackermann to Design for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, the Women of 'Black Panther' Cover 'Elle' UK

This season’s Paris Fashion Week promised to be a jam-packed, full-speed-ahead event, a return to normal at last for an industry that has been squirming for the opportunity to revert to its old ways of revelry since the pandemic began. That was exactly the problem. Along the way, Paris Fashion Week’s “like it never happened” mentality of frivolity managed to shine a spotlight on the very handicaps and inconvenient realities that it was trying to sweep under the rug. “People are really lost,” said a veteran footwear designer in her Paris showroom during the week. “They don’t know what to do.” Continuing pandemic...

