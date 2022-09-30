Beginning Monday, the KSGF WSR-88D operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Springfield will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions. The components are extremely heavy and will require it to be removed by crane and replaced when the work is completed.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO