PHOTOS: HHS football at Ava
The Houston High School football team played in a South Central Association game at Ava last Friday night. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Houston License Bureau to reopen
Houston’s License Bureau will reopen Wednesday, Oct. 26, on North U.S. 63. Stetson Stevens, fee agent, said the office will be situated next to LendNation in the Houston Plaza. Houston has been without office since closing in 2021. There are no other locations in Texas County.
Houston man arrested by state patrol
A Houston man was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it said. Philip R. Kirkwood, 35, was charged with DWI and speeding, the patrol said. He was proceeded and released to a sober.
DEATH NOTICE: Dorothy “Dot” McCallister
Services for Dorothy “Dot” McCallister, 84, are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
Houston police issue several citations
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Sidney W. Crowley, 70, 417 N. Second St., was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on First Street at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. An officer made the stop after observing a...
Activities planned at Alley Spring on Saturdays in October
Ozark National Scenic Riverways will bring Ozark history to life at Alley Spring on Saturdays in October. The public is invited 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at Alley Spring to learn about pioneer skills and traditions. Numerous activities are planned. Visitors can experience Ozark...
RICHARD EUGENE STROM
Richard Eugene Strom, age 55, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at Licking, Mo. Richard was born Nov. 13, 1966, in Houston, Mo., to Russell and Lois Strom. Mr. Strom is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Shane Parmer; a niece and grandson. He is survived by his wife,...
UPDATED: One arrested; then search begins in the Dunn area
An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her arrest, officers saw a man who...
Event Saturday to raise funds for ‘Shop with a Hero’
Piney River Fraternal Order of the Eagles 3911 in Houston will host a free car show event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday (Oct. 8) in the Simple Grow parking lot on South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston. The event’s proceeds will benefit the Shop with a Hero...
New Houston city administrator attends first council meeting
Members of the Houston City Council and mayor welcomed the community’s new city administrator to his first meeting Monday. Mark Campbell was recently hired to assume the leadership of overseeing city government. Campbell comes to city hall from Kansas. The council held a short, 20-minute meeting. Members:. •Authorized seeking...
TCMH Family Clinic in Licking excels on recent inspection
The Texas County Memorial Hospital’s Family Clinic in Licking recently passed its Rural Health Clinic inspection conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, board members heard at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. “State inspections are always unannounced and complete surprises,” Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer,...
National Weather Service announces radar outage during major upgrade
Beginning Monday, the KSGF WSR-88D operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Springfield will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions. The components are extremely heavy and will require it to be removed by crane and replaced when the work is completed.
Another death reported at state prison at Licking
Another inmate has died at the South Central Correctional Correctional Center at Licking, officials said. Demarco Washington, 35, was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary and stealing over $750 from St. Louis County. He was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Most recent health department inspection reports
The Texas County Health Department conducted these inspections in August:. Zimmerman Meats: No violations. The Health Food Store: No violations. Town & Country, Licking: No violations. HWY 63 Liquor: No violations. Pittman’s Grocery: One priority, COS. Bo’s Hollow: No violations. Rusty Gate Café: No violations. Honeybannero, LLC:...
Man cited for misuse of 911
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 47-year-old Plato man reported on Sept. 10 that while his 12-year-old daughter was attending a rodeo in Plato, her black iPhone 12 valued at $500 had either been lost or stolen. •A deputy responded...
