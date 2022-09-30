Read full article on original website
Mike Holland
4d ago
The chart of worst speeding locations shows that NONE are west of Rock Creek Park, but because people who frequent that area actually PAY their tickets, I’ll bet DC actually increases the cameras and enforcement in that area while leaving everything east of the park a no-enforcement badland.
Reply(1)
3
Related
DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
WTOP
Metro to begin cracking down on fare evaders with hefty fines
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is cracking down on people who skip paying fares at the turnstiles and gates. After a monthlong advertising campaign and warning period through October, Metro Transit Police officers will issue citations to fare jumpers starting in November. D.C. has decriminalized fare gate evasion,...
DC councilwoman proposes installing speed reducers on government cars to stay under 40 mph
Nonemergency government vehicles in Washington, D.C., could be limited to driving under 40 mph within city limits as lawmakers seek to crack down on speeding violations in the district.
NBC Washington
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arlnow.com
Cars keep crashing and flipping in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway in Arlington
It’s almost as automatic as Steph Curry draining free throws at this point. Whenever there’s a soaking rainfall, it seems that some drivers cannot help but slide off the road at a certain bend in the northbound GW Parkway near Key Bridge, sometimes flipping their cars in the process.
Man stabs CVS employee in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates
Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cops drive head-on into car with mom and kids, she says. They thought it was someone else
Jamee Kimble was driving in on Oct. 1 when she and her kids were struck head-on by a police car going around 10 mph in Virginia. It wasn’t an accident. “They had me hold both of my hands out the car window while they pointed a gun at me screaming that I could become a threat if I moved, in front of my kids,” Kimble said in an Instagram post documenting the confrontation in Fairfax County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WTOP
Property tax bills due in Fairfax Co., but there’s some relief for car owners
The pandemic caused the value of used cars and trucks to increase by 33% on average. While residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, won’t bear the entire brunt of that impact on their car taxes, they still will be paying more for what usually are depreciating assets. “This is probably...
Washington City Paper
Cheh Sounds the Alarm on Enfranchisement of Undocumented Residents
One way to look at legislation allowing undocumented people and other immigrants to vote in D.C. elections is as a necessary expansion of the franchise, offering often-marginalized communities a greater say in matters directly affecting them. Another way is that it might open the door to “strangers” influencing local races even though they lack the necessary civic education to tackle such weighty matters.
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info. on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
DC man shot, killed on North Capitol Street in Northwest
On Sunday, October 2, in the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of gunshots.
WTOP
Audit finds ‘off the books’ account used by vendors to pay Montgomery Co. schools staff
Nearly a year after Montgomery County, Maryland, police reported they were investigating “possible financial improprieties” in the county school system’s transportation department, a new state audit offers details on what generated its investigation. According to the September 2022 report by the Maryland Office of Legislative Audits, the...
mymcmedia.org
Study: County’s Black Residents Fare Better Than Most of Their Counterparts in U.S.
Black residents in Montgomery County fare better than many of their counterparts across the nation but still not as well as white residents, according to a newly-released study by the Brookings Institution and the NAACP. The report focused on social issues, including home ownership, education, income and place of birth.
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
Mother delivering groceries has car stolen with child inside in Northwest, DC
WASHINGTON — A Virginia mother's worst nightmare was swiftly over when she was reunited with her daughter after thieves stole her car when she was delivering groceries in Northwest, D.C. The incident happened in the 400 block of Kenyon Street around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. The woman arrived to...
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them
Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
mymcmedia.org
D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Sept. 22 Washington, D.C. homicide of a Silver Spring man. Authorities seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Just after 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, NE for the report of a...
Comments / 4