Washington, DC

Mike Holland
4d ago

The chart of worst speeding locations shows that NONE are west of Rock Creek Park, but because people who frequent that area actually PAY their tickets, I'll bet DC actually increases the cameras and enforcement in that area while leaving everything east of the park a no-enforcement badland.

WTOP

Metro to begin cracking down on fare evaders with hefty fines

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is cracking down on people who skip paying fares at the turnstiles and gates. After a monthlong advertising campaign and warning period through October, Metro Transit Police officers will issue citations to fare jumpers starting in November. D.C. has decriminalized fare gate evasion,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers

Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Cars
City
Washington, DC
DC News Now

Man stabs CVS employee in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted him […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates

Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cops drive head-on into car with mom and kids, she says. They thought it was someone else

Jamee Kimble was driving in on Oct. 1 when she and her kids were struck head-on by a police car going around 10 mph in Virginia. It wasn't an accident. "They had me hold both of my hands out the car window while they pointed a gun at me screaming that I could become a threat if I moved, in front of my kids," Kimble said in an Instagram post documenting the confrontation in Fairfax County.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Cheh Sounds the Alarm on Enfranchisement of Undocumented Residents

One way to look at legislation allowing undocumented people and other immigrants to vote in D.C. elections is as a necessary expansion of the franchise, offering often-marginalized communities a greater say in matters directly affecting them. Another way is that it might open the door to "strangers" influencing local races even though they lack the necessary civic education to tackle such weighty matters.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department's specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department's internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Sept. 22 Washington, D.C. homicide of a Silver Spring man. Authorities seek the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Just after 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, NE for the report of a...
SILVER SPRING, MD

