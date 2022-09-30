Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
Register Citizen
Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care
Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications' Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
Tag sale Minks to Sinks to be held this weekend at Wilton High School
The massive tag sale that benefits Family & Children's Agency will be held Oct. 1 through 3.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Gov. Glenn Youngkin drops by Greenwich, actor Michael Weatherly by Westport
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia stopped by Caren's Cos Cobber on East Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob on Wednesday night to endorse Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Madison resident who is running for governor of Connecticut.
A Majestic Sand Castle Appears on the Shores of New Milford’s Lynn Deming Park
WOW! You're looking at a Shark Tank Announcement Castle at Lynn Deming Park on the shores of Candlewood Lake. This Friday, October 7, on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' this New Milford sand castle will be featured on this Friday's episode as the owners of 'Create A Castle' will pitch their company. Check out their online lesson tutorial.
NewsTimes
Stamford school board not looking to buy out superintendent's contract, Board of Education president says
STAMFORD — The Stamford Board of Education is not seeking to buy out the superintendent's remaining contract, the board president said Wednesday. "I understand that there’s a rumor going around that the board is negotiating with the superintendent for the buyout of her contract," said board president Jackie Heftman during a virtual meeting Wednesday night. "I just want to make it 100 percent clear to everyone out there that no such thing is happening.
Yale Daily News
Mother-daughter duo takes over local cycling studio
New wheels are turning at Joyride, a cycling studio on Crown Street that two former instructors bought from their parent company on Sept. 16. Before the pandemic, Joyride had built a small chain of seven indoor cycling studios in Connecticut, but six shut down during the pandemic. Although the New Haven studio was one of the few that had remained profitable, the company’s economic struggles led them to consider either selling it or closing up shop. This moment allowed instructors Heidi Shepherd and Kacey Way to buy the studio.
capeandislands.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
NewsTimes
Norwalk Middle School Choice program has changed. Here's what you need to know.
NORWALK — The Middle School Choice initiative has been at the center of much debate in the past week and will be the focus of three upcoming meetings. In response to complaints and concerns raised by parents, Norwalk Public Schools has revised its plan intended to give incoming middle schoolers a choice where they enroll based on the speciality programs offered.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Another Football Fight
2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
momcollective.com
Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops
As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
ctexaminer.com
Claims of Racism by Stamford Mayor Roil Debate Over Housing, Community Center in Glenbrook
STAMFORD – An Instagram video is fueling a months-long fight over Mayor Caroline Simmons’ plan to sell a city-owned community center to an affordable housing developer. The video shows Simmons speaking last week at a StriveTogether Cradle to Career convention in Chicago to discuss racial equity. For the...
q30tv.com
Sound on Sound Music Festival Review
Grace Doyle attended the “Sound on Sound” music festival in Bridgeport, Conn. on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. She documented her experience at the concert and reviews the artists that performed, for her first “Monthly Music Spotlight” of the semester. She shares her thoughts on the...
zip06.com
Westbrook Movie Theater Closes its Doors
Patrons hoping to visit Westbrook’s Marquee Cinemas were greeted with sad news posted to the movie theater’s website on Sept. 28. “Sorry, we are closed. We would like to thank you for your support and patronage over the years,” it read in part. Marquee Cinemas was...
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
DoingItLocal
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
NewsTimes
Stamford's 'Oktoberfest in the Park' canceled for Saturday Oct. 1 due to rain, still on for Friday, Sept. 30
Stamford's Oktoberfest in the Park has canceled its Saturday date due to forecasted rain. The event, which is happening in Mill River Park, is still set to go on today, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
