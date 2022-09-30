ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, CA

KMPH.com

Hoover High student struck by vehicle outside school

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Hoover High student was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in front of the school. The Fresno Police Department responded to the call around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, a teen was found in the middle of the road and no vehicle in sight.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Fresno girl found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says 11-year-old Samantha Alvarado has been found safe and is back with her family. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - Fresno Police and a family are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl named Samantha Alvarado who...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

12-year-old boy shot outside his Exeter home

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after two suspects shot at him and his brother outside of their home early Friday morning, according to the Exeter Police Department. Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home in Exeter after it was reported that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, […]
EXETER, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Louis Work

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Louis Work. John Work is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 61-year-old Work is 6' 1" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Work is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist

The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
FRESNO, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Seventy Year Old Parlier Man Arrested for Homicide

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 70 year old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for homicide. His bail is $1 million. Just before 8:00 am on Saturday, Parlier Police officers responded to a report of an injured...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno man, father of 7 shot and killed in his front yard

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An amazing father and a hard worker: those are the words family members use to describe Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar, a 45-year-old father of seven who lost his wife years ago. “He moved here next to the school to raise the kids, send them to school, make sure they’re well educated…a great […]
FRESNO, CA

