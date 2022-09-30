Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Woodville liquor store parking lot
WOODVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot to death Tuesday in a Woodville parking lot according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a call of shots fired at a liquor store off Road 168 and Avenue 168 around 4:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man […]
Hoover High student struck by vehicle outside school
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Hoover High student was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in front of the school. The Fresno Police Department responded to the call around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, a teen was found in the middle of the road and no vehicle in sight.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in what officials say was a weekend shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse was identified by police on Monday. Investigators say the man was shot and later died after an argument broke out during a large gathering Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Two others also […]
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man early Monday morning in central Fresno.
Felon with a firearm kills girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon who was illegally in possession of a firearm allegedly killed his girlfriend on Sunday, October 2, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home located on the 33000 block of West Hidalgo Avenue […]
$20K reward for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has been increased by thousands of dollars. Jolissa’s family has announced that the reward has now been raised from $15,000 to $20,000. The reward increase comes after the family hosted a prayer run in Selma on Saturday to help […]
Missing Fresno girl found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says 11-year-old Samantha Alvarado has been found safe and is back with her family. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - Fresno Police and a family are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl named Samantha Alvarado who...
12-year-old boy shot outside his Exeter home
EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after two suspects shot at him and his brother outside of their home early Friday morning, according to the Exeter Police Department. Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home in Exeter after it was reported that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, […]
Motorcyclist driving wrong-way in Fresno hit by SUV who left the scene
A man suffered critical injuries early Sunday morning when he rode his motorcycle the wrong way on a one-way street, and an SUV broadsided him and left.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Louis Work
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Louis Work. John Work is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 61-year-old Work is 6' 1" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Work is hiding,...
Bicyclist dead in a head-on crash with sports car: CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A bicyclist is dead after a head-on collision with a sports car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Fresno CHP units responded to the fatal accident at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday around 19580 Watts Valley Road in Fresno County. Officials say that a woman in her 50s from Fresno was riding […]
Search continues for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been almost two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen. On Saturday, friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Brentlinger Park in Selma to release 56 balloons – one for each day she’s been gone. “She’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet. I know she’s out there,” […]
CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist
The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
Seventy Year Old Parlier Man Arrested for Homicide
Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 70 year old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for homicide. His bail is $1 million. Just before 8:00 am on Saturday, Parlier Police officers responded to a report of an injured...
Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
Suspect identified in murder-suicide near a dairy in Goshen
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter of an apparent murder-suicide at Delta View Farms, a large dairy on Avenue 304 near Road 48 in Goshen Thursday morning.
Police investigating suspicious death in west central Fresno
It happened just before 2 am Monday morning on Ramona and Barcus, near Central East High School.
Fresno man, father of 7 shot and killed in his front yard
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An amazing father and a hard worker: those are the words family members use to describe Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar, a 45-year-old father of seven who lost his wife years ago. “He moved here next to the school to raise the kids, send them to school, make sure they’re well educated…a great […]
