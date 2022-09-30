ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Lootpress

Fireworks display cancelled for Saturday

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The fireworks display slated to take place Saturday, October 1st at 8:00pm as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Kickoff Party will not go on as originally scheduled. According to a Saturday morning update from the City of Elkins, the fireworks display has been...
ELKINS, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Society
City
Morgantown, WV
WTRF

Pet Blessings: All furry friends welcome!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s typical for the entire family to go to church together on Sunday – except for some. Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is giving the four-legged family members of the home an opportunity they don’t normally get. St. Francis Day is October...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting 'Adoption Saturday'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has declared today "Adoption Saturday." Today, you can learn more about their programs and services as well as meet the animals looking for forever homes. It's all happening at the Unity Presbyterian Church on Greentree Road. This comes at a time when the rescue has an overabundance of animals looking for families. While the event is only lasting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., you can always learn more on their website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
WHEELING, WV
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOY 12 News

Ronald McDonald House announces Morgantown expansion project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Ronald McDonald House Morgantown, which provides housing for families while their children are in the hospital, is doubling in size to provide services to more families. According to a press release sent Friday, CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Cares Foundation have partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Thrillist

These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall

For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
247Sports

Texas handles business in 38-20 win over West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns are back on their home turf Saturday when Texas hosts West Virginia under the lights of Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium. As of Saturday evening, the Longhorns are a 7-point favorite over the Mountaineers as both teams are looking to add their first win of conference play to their record.
AUSTIN, TX
The Recorddelta

Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

