Fireworks display cancelled for Saturday
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The fireworks display slated to take place Saturday, October 1st at 8:00pm as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Kickoff Party will not go on as originally scheduled. According to a Saturday morning update from the City of Elkins, the fireworks display has been...
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
Fairmont Homebrewers Club raises money for West Virginia food pantries
Fairmont Homebrewers Club hosted its annual Homebrewers Against Hunger at the Brickside on the Green on Saturday.
WTRF
Pet Blessings: All furry friends welcome!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s typical for the entire family to go to church together on Sunday – except for some. Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is giving the four-legged family members of the home an opportunity they don’t normally get. St. Francis Day is October...
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting 'Adoption Saturday'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has declared today "Adoption Saturday." Today, you can learn more about their programs and services as well as meet the animals looking for forever homes. It's all happening at the Unity Presbyterian Church on Greentree Road. This comes at a time when the rescue has an overabundance of animals looking for families. While the event is only lasting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., you can always learn more on their website at this link.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
How to get a free tree at the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia
The 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
WTRF
Neighbors Helping Neighbors 16th Annual Food Drive kicks off in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Annual Food Drive kicks off October 1 and runs through November 30. This is the sixteenth year for the drive which was started by a VISTA worker and benefits churches and agencies across the Ohio Valley. Seventeen organizations are participating...
Ronald McDonald House announces Morgantown expansion project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Ronald McDonald House Morgantown, which provides housing for families while their children are in the hospital, is doubling in size to provide services to more families. According to a press release sent Friday, CONSOL Energy and CONSOL Cares Foundation have partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, Inc. […]
Thrillist
These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall
For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Texas handles business in 38-20 win over West Virginia
AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns are back on their home turf Saturday when Texas hosts West Virginia under the lights of Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium. As of Saturday evening, the Longhorns are a 7-point favorite over the Mountaineers as both teams are looking to add their first win of conference play to their record.
Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Marion County rivalry
RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A heated rivalry lived up to the hype Friday night in Rachel. Crowds and teams from Fairmont Senior and North Marion each showed out and made for an amazing atmosphere.
The Recorddelta
Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support
BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
