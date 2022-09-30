Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Every movie and show coming to Netflix in October
Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse. Wendell & Wild, the long awaited stop motion horror comedy film from...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Popular TV Series That Have Been Canceled or Are Coming to an End
During the first quarter of 2022, streaming services renewed more series than ever before, according to the data analytics firm Ampere Analysis. Fans of shows including Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” and HBO Max’s animated “Harley Quinn” can rejoice at their favorite content having made the cut. Everyone who streams TV shows knows the pain of becoming […]
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film
Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx in a recent interview. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years...
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
'Hocus Pocus 2': Every Original Character Who's Returning and Who's Missing
It's time to dust off those spell books, because the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 is just days away! Nearly 30 years after the original 1993 film debuted to a less than stellar theatrical run, only to rise as a cult classic in the decades that followed, the Black Flame Candle will once again be lit on Friday, but as the Sanderson sisters fly back into Salem, very few things will be the same. Although some original cast members are set to reprise their roles, other key characters from the first film are not set to appear.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses If Elizabeth Olsen Will Return as Wanda
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch buried and presumed dead under a pile of rubble. Wanda Maximoff took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2 after co-starring in the WandaVision series on Disney+. Wanda was an Avenger and helped save the world from Thanos and his Black Order, but became influenced by the supernatural Darkhold book attempting to find his twin boys from WandaVision. She's been a hero and a villain in the comics, and according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, that same future may be in store for Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Six seasons and a movie’: Long-awaited Community film announced for 2023
Community’s promise of “six seasons and a movie” is finally coming true, as the series’ long awaited film spin-off has been announced.Airing from 2009 to 2015, the NBC sitcom followed a group of adult students at a Colorado community college.On Friday (30 September), US streaming service Peacock announced that, seven years after the show’s finale, Community the Movie was finally going ahead.Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong will all be returning for the film.However, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase are not attached to the project.Community creator Dan Harmon is...
The ‘Community’ Movie Is Finally Happening: Here’s Why Fans Should Be Excited
Ever since its second season, Community has had its own rallying cry: six seasons and a movie. In 2015, the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen made that hope for a sixth season come true. And now, in the year of our lord 2022, Peacock has announced every fan’s biggest dream. Human Beings, the Community movie is officially happening.
HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show
The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
Wesley Snipes' 'Blade' Trilogy Arrives on Hulu Ahead of MCU Reboot
With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.
Who Wrote 'Interview with the Vampire'?
AMC have made a new adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire," the iconic book about a vampire named Louis reflecting on his life since joining the undead.
‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Cast: Are Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson Returning?
The details of 'American Horror Story' Season 11 have finally been revealed, including the cast. But will fan-favorites Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson return?
Interview with the Vampire: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
Kevin Smith Planning Screenings With Russo Brothers, Zack Snyder and George RR Martin at His Movie Theater
Earlier this week, filmmaker Kevin Smith reopened his childhood theater in New Jersey under the name of Smodcastle Cinemas. Smith announced the deal back in August, and has big plans for the moviehouse, which includes a merch store in the lobby, a "film school camp" for young, aspiring filmmakers, and of course, plenty of special screenings of cult classics, including Smith's own movies, complete with Q&A sessions, special events, and marathons. He has already screened Clerks III at the former Atlantic Moviehouse, and the first big View Askew event coming to the newly-renamed Smodcastle Cinemas will be a screening of Tusk next month, which will be preceded by a taping of Hollywood Babble-On, and followed by a Q&A.
