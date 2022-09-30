Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”

BRISTOL, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO