Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of...
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, leaving at least four storm-related fatalties, authorities said Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator...
Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain
Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”
Pockets of high COVID transmissions remain, but cases are declining in most of the region
This region contains nearly all of the pockets of high COVID-19 community levels in Tennessee and Virginia, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases declines. The Centers for Disease Control on Friday rated Carter, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee with high rates of disease transmissibility. They are the only ones in Tennessee.
Coast Guard rescues 4 sailors caught in Hurricane Ian waves off Outer Banks
Coast Guard crews rescued four mariners in a sailboat caught in heavy seas Thursday churned by Hurricane Ian off the Outer Banks. The boat, named the Catalyst, was overwhelmed by 12-14 foot waves around noon at Oregon Inlet and unable to make its way to safe harbor, the Coast Guard said in a Facebook post.
Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies at 81
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday. Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown. Embry, a Morgantown...
9 AM UPDATE: Ian leaves tens of thousands without power in Virginia
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia. The Richmond/Tri-Cities area has 1,459 customers without power. Appalachian Power reported 26,657 customers still didn't have power, down from 29,811 that had been reported at 7 a.m. Rappahannock Electric...
Our View | Fund passenger rail service to Bristol now before governmental gravy train ends
While it’s encouraging the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan acknowledges strong support and significant interest for passenger rail service to Bristol, it would have been nice if some of the $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger rail projects could have included even a few million dollars designated with the goal of bringing passenger trains to the Bristol Train Station again.
Local forecast for Ian remains basically unchanged
As Hurricane Ian makes its way across South Carolina, Tim Doyle, a National Weather Service meteorologist based out of Morristown, Tennessee, said the Tri-Cities could see winds up to 50 mph. “The winds might be more of an impact than the rain because the amounts are not as high as...
George Mason University becomes state's last public college to freeze tuition
George Mason University will keep tuition prices flat for in-state undergraduate students, making the Fairfax County school the last public college in the state to honor a request by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, the university’s board of visitors approved a motion to issue a 3% credit, returning the price...
