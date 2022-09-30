Read full article on original website
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
getnews.info
Bridgett McGowen-Hawkins Launches New Book – “Real Talk: What Other Experts Won’t Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle, 2e”
The first edition of Real Talk was the winner of a 2020 Best Indie Book Award, and Real Talk, 2e, builds on that success, providing more no-nonsense, practical, ready-to-use public speaking advice and proven presentation strategies for the busy professional. Chandler, Arizona – Sep 30, 2022 – Noted author and...
Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in October
From Tricia Hersey's 'Rest Is Resistance' to George Saunders's 'Liberation Day'
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13
NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide. Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules." Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens. Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com. AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.
“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
Constance Wu's 'Making a Scene,' Celeste Ng's ‘Our Missing Hearts’: 5 must-read new books
"Fresh Off the Boat" actor Constance Wu tells her side in "Making a Scene," while Celeste Ng goes dark in dystopian novel "Our Missing Hearts."
nftplazas.com
CryptoArt Sundays: Interview with Evgeni Silman
Welcome to CryptoArt Sundays! This week we catch up with the incredibly talented NFT artist Evgeni Silman. I found Evgeni’s art while doing one of my favorite things – scrolling through MakersPlace on the hunt for cool artists!. Evgeni is a a software developer with a passion for...
Author Patricia Nicol reveals a selection of the best books on: The changing of season
At the close of the News At Ten last Wednesday, a weatherman enthused geekily about ‘just how quickly it’s going dark’. Steady on, I thought, as he explained that in London we have been losing three minutes and 50 seconds of light daily, while in Lerwick, Shetland, a sobering five and half minutes.
booktrib.com
Black Writers on Justice, Royal Family Books and Book Awards!
Happy weekend, book lovers! Can you believe we’re already in October? Phew! Time truly flies when you’re having fun. 😊 This week’s issue of The Pulse has quite a bit of news for book lovers. We begin with some books-to-screen news, head on over for exciting award news and step into a world of upcoming reads we can’t wait to drop! That’s not all, though. We hope you’re ready for a whirlwind of news in this week’s The Pulse because it’s definitely full of awesome content.
'Luda' isn't a book you read — it's a book you experience
Luda is a magical, multilayered, intoxicating story about identity, stardom, performance, lust, and death that could only have come from the prodigious mind of Grant Morrison.
Karen’s Coming to Dinner: ‘Deconstructing Karen’ Doc Dissects ‘Radically Honest Conversation on Racism’
A new documentary tackling sensitive subjects around racism is getting some pretty strong criticism. The Deconstructing Karen documentary aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Network (CBC) on Friday and shows a dinner party in Denver, Colorado, with a group of white women and Race2Dinner co-founders Regina Jackson and Saira Rao. “White...
Kirkus Reviews
Author of Bourdain Bio Responds to Criticism
The author of a forthcoming biography of Anthony Bourdain has pushed back against criticism from friends and family of the late chef and author, some of whom claim that the book contains inaccuracies. Charles Leerhsen defended Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain to the Los Angeles...
BBC
Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum
Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
