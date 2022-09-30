ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

getnews.info

Bridgett McGowen-Hawkins Launches New Book – “Real Talk: What Other Experts Won’t Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle, 2e”

The first edition of Real Talk was the winner of a 2020 Best Indie Book Award, and Real Talk, 2e, builds on that success, providing more no-nonsense, practical, ready-to-use public speaking advice and proven presentation strategies for the busy professional. Chandler, Arizona – Sep 30, 2022 – Noted author and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS LA

Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13

NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide. Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules." Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens. Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com.  AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.   
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nftplazas.com

CryptoArt Sundays: Interview with Evgeni Silman

Welcome to CryptoArt Sundays! This week we catch up with the incredibly talented NFT artist Evgeni Silman. I found Evgeni’s art while doing one of my favorite things – scrolling through MakersPlace on the hunt for cool artists!. Evgeni is a a software developer with a passion for...
VISUAL ART
booktrib.com

Black Writers on Justice, Royal Family Books and Book Awards!

Happy weekend, book lovers! Can you believe we’re already in October? Phew! Time truly flies when you’re having fun. 😊 This week’s issue of The Pulse has quite a bit of news for book lovers. We begin with some books-to-screen news, head on over for exciting award news and step into a world of upcoming reads we can’t wait to drop! That’s not all, though. We hope you’re ready for a whirlwind of news in this week’s The Pulse because it’s definitely full of awesome content.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Black Enterprise

Karen’s Coming to Dinner: ‘Deconstructing Karen’ Doc Dissects ‘Radically Honest Conversation on Racism’

A new documentary tackling sensitive subjects around racism is getting some pretty strong criticism. The Deconstructing Karen documentary aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Network (CBC) on Friday and shows a dinner party in Denver, Colorado, with a group of white women and Race2Dinner co-founders Regina Jackson and Saira Rao. “White...
DENVER, CO
Kirkus Reviews

Author of Bourdain Bio Responds to Criticism

The author of a forthcoming biography of Anthony Bourdain has pushed back against criticism from friends and family of the late chef and author, some of whom claim that the book contains inaccuracies. Charles Leerhsen defended Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain to the Los Angeles...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum

Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
MUSEUMS

