Mecosta County, MI

Top Headlines: Mancelona Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Near Gaylord, and More

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night. Read More.

Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. Read More.

A 3-year-old girl in Chippewa County followed her two dogs into the woods and got lost, says the Sherriff’s office. The girl was found a mile west of her parent’s house by a person not even associated with the search. Read More.

The Roscommon County Board of Commissioners recently voted to close the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 2. Read More.

A car crash in Benzie County left one man dead and a road closed for almost three hours Wednesday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Read More.

WLNS

Ogemaw Co. deputy charged with assaulting autistic man

LANSING, Mich. (wLNS) – An Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being accused of assaulting an autistic man and not reporting the use of force to higher-ups. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Deputy Matthew Viviano, 48, is going to trial for charges of misconduct in office. The charge is a five-year felony, […]
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County

Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

UPDATE: Missing Montmorency Co. Man Found

UPDATE 12 p.m. – The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office says George Parkinson has been found and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old man. The sheriff’s office says George Parkinson...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Two Men Arraigned On Felony Charges for Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery

Two men have been arraigned on two counts of felony charges after robbing the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther. James Phipps, a 54-year-old from Fraiser, and Timothy Fullerton, a 34-year-old from Luther, have both been charged on one count of bank robbery and one count of false report or threat of terrorism, both of which are felonies. Their bond is set at $75,000.
LUTHER, MI
9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
LUTHER, MI
Up North Voice

Motorcycle accident claims life of Mancelona man

OTSEGO COUNTY – A Mancelona man died when the motorcycle he was riding overturned in rural Otsego County. According to Michigan State Police reports, on Thursday evening, Sept. 29, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
