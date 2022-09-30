ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste

(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
FOOD SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit school districts partner with HopSkipDrive ride service

It has been touted as the safest ride outside the yellow bus, and several area school districts are partnering with a service called HopSkipDrive. HopSkipDrive is designed to complement traditional school transportation, which these days has become dicey amid a shortage of bus drivers. It’s very similar to the ride-sharing...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Troubled Water#Water Pressure#Drinking Water#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Glwa
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadline to return Mackinac Bridge tokens for refund is Dec. 31, 2022

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Anyone who still has tokens for the Mackinac Bridge and wants to return them for a refund must do so by the end of the year. The Mackinac Bridge Authority says bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the bridge after Dec. 31, more than three years after the authority stopped accepting tokens in toll lanes.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Soaring to the 70s with changes coming

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!. It is going to be another picture perfect and a beautiful day starting with temperatures in the middle 40s. There are a few suburbs dipping their toes in the upper 30s only briefly under mostly clear skies which means at least light jacket weather for that early morning bike ride or walk to work. Watch out for some patchy fog in the usual spots as you hit the roads but don’t expect any true weather obstacles this Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters

People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Free COVID-19 tests, telehealth treatment in Michigan

Michigan is the first state to launch coronavirus "Test to Treat" programs that include free testing and telehealth services, with 13 locations throughout the state. The state health department said Monday the Mitten State is the first to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites to provide quick access to free COVID-19 antiviral medications. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy