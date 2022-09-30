Read full article on original website
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste
(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
Metro Detroit school districts partner with HopSkipDrive ride service
It has been touted as the safest ride outside the yellow bus, and several area school districts are partnering with a service called HopSkipDrive. HopSkipDrive is designed to complement traditional school transportation, which these days has become dicey amid a shortage of bus drivers. It’s very similar to the ride-sharing...
Here’s when scattered showers could interrupt these warm temperatures in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A chilly night ahead, but not as cold as the last several nights. Temperatures drop into the mid-40s in most areas under clear skies—perfect weather for viewing the Space Station Flyby at 7:56 p.m. Look WNW for about seven minutes. The Space Station will then disappear into the southeast sky.
Car hauler reportedly slams into I-94 overpass, causing traffic backups near Detroit Metro Airport
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with big traffic trouble near Detroit Metro Airport Monday afternoon. WWJ traffic reported a crash involving a car hauler on northbound Merriman Road near I-94, affecting traffic trying to leave the airport via I-94.
Deadline to return Mackinac Bridge tokens for refund is Dec. 31, 2022
ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Anyone who still has tokens for the Mackinac Bridge and wants to return them for a refund must do so by the end of the year. The Mackinac Bridge Authority says bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the bridge after Dec. 31, more than three years after the authority stopped accepting tokens in toll lanes.
Metro Detroit weather: Soaring to the 70s with changes coming
DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!. It is going to be another picture perfect and a beautiful day starting with temperatures in the middle 40s. There are a few suburbs dipping their toes in the upper 30s only briefly under mostly clear skies which means at least light jacket weather for that early morning bike ride or walk to work. Watch out for some patchy fog in the usual spots as you hit the roads but don’t expect any true weather obstacles this Wednesday morning.
56 gaming machines seized during 4 raids in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park, Flint area
A total of 56 gaming machines and thousands of dollars were seized when officials discovered illegal gambling operations at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park, as well as a store in the Flint area. Investigators with the Michigan Gaming Control Board and the Michigan Attorney General said...
Poopy Produce: If You Got Food From This Michigan Farm It Could Make You Sick
Food recalls are nothing new in America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported 270 food and beverage recalls in 2021, a 27% decrease from 2020. State officials are saying to toss out the produce from a...
Unidentified: Fisherman found body of headless woman floating in St. Clair River 19 years ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a woman who had been decapitated was found floating in the middle channel of the St. Clair River 19 years ago. A fisherman found her body on Oct. 7, 2003, in Clay Township in St. Clair County. Her head was never recovered. She is believed to be a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.
Deputies plan special day for 3-year-old boy battling cancer in White Lake Township
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A three-year-old boy battling cancer in Oakland County gets a big surprise Tuesday night, thanks to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the White Lake Township police and fire departments. The White Lake neighborhood came alive with police and helicopters for the three-year-old...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
'It just sucks.' What's causing Michigan gas prices to go up?
Rising gas prices in Michigan are once again a concern for many metro Detroiters. As of Monday, the average price for gas jumped 16 cents to an average of $4.21 per gallon, and it may not stop there.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
These are the most haunted Michigan bars, restaurants, according to Detroit ghost hunters
People always ask us, what are DPX’s favorite haunted places in the state? We decided to do something fun and come out with our list of haunted pubs, bars and restaurants. Over the course of 2021 we visited and researched these amazing places! Some of the criteria we used to determine our list was history, ambiance, personal stories, our own experiences, atmosphere and the reported hauntings. The stories we heard from each of these locations was really interesting and we found out things we didn’t know! We hope you enjoy and we recommend checking them out for yourself.
Free COVID-19 tests, telehealth treatment in Michigan
Michigan is the first state to launch coronavirus "Test to Treat" programs that include free testing and telehealth services, with 13 locations throughout the state. The state health department said Monday the Mitten State is the first to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites to provide quick access to free COVID-19 antiviral medications. ...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
2 Killed In Motor Vehicle Crash In St.Clair Shores (St.Clair Shores, MI)
According to the Police Officials, a motor vehicle crash was reported in St. Clair Shores on Saturday morning. Authorities confirmed that 2 people died due to the fatal accident.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
