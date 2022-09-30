COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Illinois State Police are investigating two reports of shots being fired on Interstate 55 in the Metro East. The first report occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 25. According to police, the victim told troopers they were shot in the leg by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck while driving in the southbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 6. The victim was treated at a local hospital following the shooting.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO