krcgtv.com
Appellate Judicial Comission announces nominees for Missouri Court of Appeals vacancy
JEFFERSON CITY — Chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and Chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission Paul Wilson announced the commission has submitted its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. According to a release on Sunday, the commission...
First Hispanic member of Missouri Legislature has a message for voters
The first Hispanic member of the Missouri Legislature hopes to increase Latino voter turnout ahead of the general election in November.
Southwest Missouri Democrats host Eleanor Roosevelt Days
JOPLIN, Mo — The Southwest Missouri Democrats hosted Eleanor Roosevelt Days at the MSSU North End Facility. More than 100 people joined together for a drink and dinner reception, to listen to speakers like state senator Jill Schupp and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade. As we head towards another election in November, Democrats say they […]
4Star Politics: Poll predictions in Missouri
4Star Politics explores a new Emerson College to see how Missouri voters feel about key issues. Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann joins the show.
Biden administration approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
New poll has Schmitt ahead by double digits in Missouri Senate race
A new poll shows Missouri's Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt with an 11% lead over Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine.
Poll: More Missourians approve of recreational marijuana bill
The latest FOX4/ Emerson College/The Hill poll shows a good amount of support for the recreational use of marijuana.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Democrats hope to break through in NW Missouri this November
Democrats hope to make inroads in northwest Missouri this November. There are no Democrats serving as state representatives or senators in all of northern Missouri. Assistant Missouri House Minority Leader, Rep. Richard Brown of Kansas City, still sees opportunity, saying it is important for Democrats to get out and talk with voters, even in the heavily Republican districts of northwest Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Oppose Legalizing Recreational Marijuana
(Missourinet) A major law enforcement group in Missouri is officially taking sides against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is urging Missouri voters to vote “no” on Amendment Three. The group published a position paper it says is based on...
Missouri House passes income tax cut
The Missouri House passed an income tax cut measure Thursday, lowering the rate from 5.3% to 4.95%. The income tax cut is one of the main reasons Governor Parson called for a special session – the other is a farm tax credit bill.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 3, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
kttn.com
Audio: Caldwell County Sheriff and prosecutor pleased with outcome of Garland Joseph Nelson trial
Officials are pleased with the resolution of their case against the Braymer man charged in the murders of Wisconsin brothers, Justin and Nicholas Diemel. Caldwell County Prosecutor Brady Kopek spoke to the media about Garland Joseph Nelson and pleading guilty on both counts. Nelson reached a plea agreement in the...
kcur.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
KMOV
Missouri attorney general sues solar power company after customer complaints, News 4 investigation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a company News 4 Investigates recently shined its spotlight on. We’ve heard from a number of local viewers who felt burned by a solar power company that’s now in a legal hot seat.
