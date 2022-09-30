ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MO

Four States Home Page

Southwest Missouri Democrats host Eleanor Roosevelt Days

JOPLIN, Mo — The Southwest Missouri Democrats hosted Eleanor Roosevelt Days at the MSSU North End Facility. More than 100 people joined together for a drink and dinner reception, to listen to speakers like state senator Jill Schupp and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade. As we head towards another election in November, Democrats say they […]
St. Joseph Post

Democrats hope to break through in NW Missouri this November

Democrats hope to make inroads in northwest Missouri this November. There are no Democrats serving as state representatives or senators in all of northern Missouri. Assistant Missouri House Minority Leader, Rep. Richard Brown of Kansas City, still sees opportunity, saying it is important for Democrats to get out and talk with voters, even in the heavily Republican districts of northwest Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Oppose Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

(Missourinet) A major law enforcement group in Missouri is officially taking sides against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is urging Missouri voters to vote “no” on Amendment Three. The group published a position paper it says is based on...
KOLR10 News

Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
kcur.org

Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
