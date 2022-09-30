Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Bears seeking to correct issues during bye week
Leading up to Saturday’s Top 25 showdown against Oklahoma State, the Baylor players talked about how much fun and stress free the upcoming bye week would be if the Bears pulled out a win. After dropping a 36-25 decision to the Cowboys, the next week will likely be anything...
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What Baylor said about the Cowboys
Oklahoma State marched into Waco and tamed the Baylor Bears in a 36-25 victory. Here’s what some of the opposing team had to say about the Cowboys. “He’s a super dynamic player; he always has been. I think going into this game he was leading the country in all-purpose yards per game, but yeah, super impressive player, really dynamic… and he used his speed well today. He broke our contain, and that’s on us too. We’ve gotta [sic] rush with good rush integrity and good rushing lanes, but he did a lot of good things to win, and we didn’t do enough good things to win. We just didn’t do our job on a lot of plays, and I think you see the result there. I think they scored 36 points.”
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State opens Big 12 play with 36-25 win at Baylor
WACO, Tex. — A gutsy decision to go for it on fourth down on the opening offensive drive set the tone early for No. 9 Oklahoma State in its 36-25 win against No. 16 Baylor on Saturday inside McLane Stadium. The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) got revenge over the Bears (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) after a heartbreaking loss in the conference title game last season.
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor alumnus celebrates two-year anniversary of opening YAKI drive-in
Two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, YAKI began with Baylor alumnus Jake Patterson grilling meat in a parking lot downtown hoping people would show up. Now, after making it past the pandemic, or what Patterson described as “hell,” YAKI will be celebrating its two-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. on Friday at 1307 S Valley Mills Drive.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Houston Chronicle
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating a Historic Castle in Waco, Texas
Design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on their biggest fixer yet: an over 100-year-old historic castle in Waco, Texas. Coming on Friday, October 14 to the Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will feature six half-hour long episodes documenting the couple's total overhaul of a once-abandoned Central Texas estate.
publicradiotulsa.org
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Drivers beware, the rut is near
Walk around downtown on a Saturday night and you'll quickly realize that it's always mating season for humans. But most animals are still old-school, only feeling the urge to splurge during certain times of year. When white-tailed deer move into their mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, things...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma Warriors looking for volunteers, donors for Honor Flights
In just a few days, Oklahoma Warriors' Honor Flight is taking some of our nation’s heroes to the memorials dedicated to their service.
who13.com
Ape Initiative burglary suspect arrested in Oklahoma
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into and stealing equipment from the Des Moines Ape Initiative sanctuary back in August. Chad Anthony Cooney, 43, was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Third Degree Burglary and First Degree Theft warrants. On Aug. 27 the Great...
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
KWTX
Midway ISD superintendent search continues
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas. N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide...
Slain commissioner's wife addresses mental health amid Tulsa DA stabbing
A day after Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed by what he says was his mentally ill daughter, he expressed the need for state legislators to govern mental health laws.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
KWTX
Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. “You’ll see threads that...
Comments / 0