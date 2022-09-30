ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Bears seeking to correct issues during bye week

Leading up to Saturday’s Top 25 showdown against Oklahoma State, the Baylor players talked about how much fun and stress free the upcoming bye week would be if the Bears pulled out a win. After dropping a 36-25 decision to the Cowboys, the next week will likely be anything...
Trojan Horse: What Baylor said about the Cowboys

Oklahoma State marched into Waco and tamed the Baylor Bears in a 36-25 victory. Here’s what some of the opposing team had to say about the Cowboys. “He’s a super dynamic player; he always has been. I think going into this game he was leading the country in all-purpose yards per game, but yeah, super impressive player, really dynamic… and he used his speed well today. He broke our contain, and that’s on us too. We’ve gotta [sic] rush with good rush integrity and good rushing lanes, but he did a lot of good things to win, and we didn’t do enough good things to win. We just didn’t do our job on a lot of plays, and I think you see the result there. I think they scored 36 points.”
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State opens Big 12 play with 36-25 win at Baylor

WACO, Tex. — A gutsy decision to go for it on fourth down on the opening offensive drive set the tone early for No. 9 Oklahoma State in its 36-25 win against No. 16 Baylor on Saturday inside McLane Stadium. The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) got revenge over the Bears (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) after a heartbreaking loss in the conference title game last season.
baylorlariat.com

Baylor alumnus celebrates two-year anniversary of opening YAKI drive-in

Two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, YAKI began with Baylor alumnus Jake Patterson grilling meat in a parking lot downtown hoping people would show up. Now, after making it past the pandemic, or what Patterson described as “hell,” YAKI will be celebrating its two-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. on Friday at 1307 S Valley Mills Drive.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner

Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating a Historic Castle in Waco, Texas

Design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on their biggest fixer yet: an over 100-year-old historic castle in Waco, Texas. Coming on Friday, October 14 to the Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will feature six half-hour long episodes documenting the couple's total overhaul of a once-abandoned Central Texas estate.
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
Outdoors: Drivers beware, the rut is near

Walk around downtown on a Saturday night and you'll quickly realize that it's always mating season for humans. But most animals are still old-school, only feeling the urge to splurge during certain times of year. When white-tailed deer move into their mating season, commonly referred to as the rut, things...
Ape Initiative burglary suspect arrested in Oklahoma

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into and stealing equipment from the Des Moines Ape Initiative sanctuary back in August. Chad Anthony Cooney, 43, was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Third Degree Burglary and First Degree Theft warrants. On Aug. 27 the Great...
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Midway ISD superintendent search continues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District recently voted unanimously to hire N2 Learning in their search for the next superintendent. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees accepted retirement notice Sept. 6 from Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Kazanas. N2 Learning has a unique asset that can provide...
Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. “You’ll see threads that...
