Craven County man charged with trafficking drugs
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested and faces drug trafficking charges. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Daryl Staton, also known as “Candoo,” is charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance, and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of selling a controlled substance.
Craven County man released after drug, other charges arrested after search warrant
New Bern heroin and fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 118 months in prison
NEW BERN, N.C. –– A New Bern man was sentenced on September 30, 2022, to 118 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl in December 2018 and January 2019. On April 15, 2022, Quentin Tavaris Bryant pleaded guilty to the charges.
Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery
HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
WITN
Mom speaks after no charges filed against deputy accused of excessive force on her son
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of a man seen on video in March being dragged into an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office by a deputy spoke up Tuesday after the Washington County district attorney said no criminal charges will be filed against the law enforcement officer involved. Washington County...
WITN
Man wanted in August murder now in police custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six weeks after a murder in Greenville, police have taken a suspect into custody. Ja’len Everett was arrested Monday night on E. Corbett Street. Police have been looking for Everett since August for the murder of Kevin Rockemore on Joel Drive. His arrest came from...
Suspect wanted for murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of another man back in August was arrested Monday night. Greenville police arrested Ja’Len Everett, 19, at a location on East Corbett Street. It was a joint effort between the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, […]
Suspect wanted in Greenville store clerk’s death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and […]
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
WITN
K-9 alert leads to drug arrest; man held on $2 million bond
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say a man was arrested for drug trafficking due to an alert from one of their K-9s. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, has been charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of methamphetamine.
Man sentenced to 24-to-nearly 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A man pled guilty in Superior Court to multiple crimes including second degree murder after police said he shot a man at The Cave night club in Jacksonville. Jyree Dominic Noel, 39, was sentenced to 24 to just under 30 years in prison for the...
WITN
One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
Former New Bern mayor hospitalized after ‘medical emergency
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said. In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.” Outlaw served as a member of […]
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
Kinston Police searching for suspect charged with attempted murder
On Thursday, September 29th, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the Kinston Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Lockwood Rd. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were dispatched to a report of a 49 year old female that had been shot on the 1500 block of West Road. It was later discovered that the suspect in the domestic disturbance was also the suspect in the shooting that had occurred. The victim was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. The suspect has been identified as Terris Terrell Turnage, 43, of Kinston N.C. Investigators were able to obtain warrants on Turnage for Attempted Murder and he remains at large. Turnage should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department.
16-year-old in 'serious condition' after Goldsboro shooting
The Goldsboro Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Sunday that has left a teenager injured. Police said just after 3:00 p.m Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in 1100 block of Olivia Lane. As officers were on their way, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.
WITN
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
WITN
Kinston man wanted for attempted murder after shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man who they said shot a woman last night in Kinston should be considered armed and dangerous. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Road around 8:30 p.m. Kinston police said the victim was a 49-year-old woman who had been shot...
WITN
Greenville man charged with insurance fraud
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
