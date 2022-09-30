Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Lions hope to get Jacobs, Paschal back to practice this week; Onwuzurike not progressing
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have seven players on injured lists eligible to return to practice this week, and at least a couple of them are on track to return to the field, while a few others aren't close to returning. On the positive side of that equation,...
Lions first-half observations: Geno Smith, Seahawks shredding defense
The Lions' defense has been flat-out embarrassed through the first 30 minutes of this game. Seattle has deployed quite a bit of eye candy and gotten Detroit's defense going side to side before hitting a wide-open read, play after play. Geno Smith has been near perfect, going 12-for-14 for 170 yards and two passing touchdowns in the first half, plus a rushing touchdown. The Lions still haven't figured out how to stop a scrambling quarterback; Smith ran for a touchdown on second-and-goal from the 8 and picked up the first down with a 17-yard run on third-and-8 near midfield.
'Refrigerator' Mazi Smith helping Michigan set the tone on defensive line
Ann Arbor — Michigan nose tackle Mazi Smith has been referred to as a “freak,” meant only in the best way as the ultimate acknowledgment for his workout measurables, and more recently, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz likened him to an appliance, again, to be taken as a compliment.
Lions notes: Campbell explains why team has Hutchinson rushing from a 3-point stance
Allen Park — In Aidan Hutchinson's first 20 games at the University of Michigan, he recorded just 3.5 sacks. The switch flipped his senior season, when he broke the school's single-season record, dropping the quarterback behind the line on 14 occasions. A lot went into that, including increased opportunity...
Lions reportedly adding veteran kicker Michael Badgley to practice squad
While starting kicker Austin Seibert continues to nurse a groin injury related to last season's abductor surgery, the Detroit Lions are reinforcing their backup situation, signing veteran Michael Badgley to the practice squad, according to the NFL Network. Undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2018, Badgley spent his...
Swept in Seattle, Tigers waste Kody Clemens' grand slam in nightcap
Seattle — On the penultimate day of a long and mostly frustrating season, the Tigers played two long and mostly frustrating baseball games against the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. In the first game they were beaten 7-6 in 10 innings, losing two late leads and failing...
Lions notes: Defeat dampens T.J. Hockenson's record day
Detroit — T.J. Hockenson never was worried about his lack of production to start this season, and on Sunday, he showed why. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and DJ Chark all missing from the starting lineup, the fourth-year tight end Hockenson had a franchise-record 179 receiving yards for a tight end, to go along with two touchdowns on eight catches.
Four Downs: Breaking down Lions' porous defense, reworked offense and what's next
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Before "Hard Knocks" made him a star, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was already making headlines as a fixture in our daily camp observations. But the HBO documentary series was able to provide a behind-the-scenes look at how much the sixth-round draft pick was impressing the coaching staff.
Lighter Joe Veleno regains some speed, hopes to stick with Red Wings
Detroit — Joe Veleno certainly became bigger physically last season and the added strength helped him reach the NHL. But at the same time, Veleno felt there was a drawback. For the strength Veleno picked up, he lost some speed. "It affected my speed a bit," Veleno said. "I...
Pistons' Cade Cunningham enters sophomore season healthy and 'more comfortable'
New York — Cade Cunningham is equipped with a couple of things he didn't have around this time last year: health and a full NBA season under his belt. The Pistons' second-year guard suffered an ankle injury during training camp last season and was forced to miss the entire preseason, along with the first five games of the regular season. Cunningham is entering his sophomore season with a clean bill of health and a healthy amount of experience, and he notices the difference from his rookie year.
Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson benefits from 'fresh start'
Detroit — Coach Derek Lalonde has talked a lot about giving players a "fresh start" this exhibition season, given Lalonde is new and didn't have any pre-existing opinions about them. Lalonde watched video on players over the summer, and had conversations getting to know them. But whatever happened in...
Matthew Boyd has high praise for new Tigers boss Scott Harris
Seattle — The conversation was just about over when Matthew Boyd just casually, apropos of nothing, “You guys are going to love Scott.”. Huh? Oh, that’s right. Tigers' new president of baseball operations Scott Harris was the man who signed Boyd, whom the Tigers non-tendered and released after the 2021 season, to a $5.5 million deal with the Giants last offseason, even though he was recovering from flexor tendon surgery and wouldn’t ready to pitch until maybe late July or August.
Seeing Matthew Boyd back on mound buoys Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's spirits during rehab
Seattle — It had to be heartening for lefty Tarik Skubal to watch his mentor and former teammate Matthew Boyd pitch Monday night. Not so much because Boyd dominated Tigers hitters for three scoreless innings, punching out five. But it must've been encouraging to see how sharp he was 15 months after he went through the same surgical procedure Skubal did.
