ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Lions first-half observations: Geno Smith, Seahawks shredding defense

The Lions' defense has been flat-out embarrassed through the first 30 minutes of this game. Seattle has deployed quite a bit of eye candy and gotten Detroit's defense going side to side before hitting a wide-open read, play after play. Geno Smith has been near perfect, going 12-for-14 for 170 yards and two passing touchdowns in the first half, plus a rushing touchdown. The Lions still haven't figured out how to stop a scrambling quarterback; Smith ran for a touchdown on second-and-goal from the 8 and picked up the first down with a 17-yard run on third-and-8 near midfield.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit News

Lions reportedly adding veteran kicker Michael Badgley to practice squad

While starting kicker Austin Seibert continues to nurse a groin injury related to last season's abductor surgery, the Detroit Lions are reinforcing their backup situation, signing veteran Michael Badgley to the practice squad, according to the NFL Network. Undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2018, Badgley spent his...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Swept in Seattle, Tigers waste Kody Clemens' grand slam in nightcap

Seattle — On the penultimate day of a long and mostly frustrating season, the Tigers played two long and mostly frustrating baseball games against the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. In the first game they were beaten 7-6 in 10 innings, losing two late leads and failing...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions notes: Defeat dampens T.J. Hockenson's record day

Detroit — T.J. Hockenson never was worried about his lack of production to start this season, and on Sunday, he showed why. With Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and DJ Chark all missing from the starting lineup, the fourth-year tight end Hockenson had a franchise-record 179 receiving yards for a tight end, to go along with two touchdowns on eight catches.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Four Downs: Breaking down Lions' porous defense, reworked offense and what's next

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Before "Hard Knocks" made him a star, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was already making headlines as a fixture in our daily camp observations. But the HBO documentary series was able to provide a behind-the-scenes look at how much the sixth-round draft pick was impressing the coaching staff.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
Detroit News

Pistons' Cade Cunningham enters sophomore season healthy and 'more comfortable'

New York — Cade Cunningham is equipped with a couple of things he didn't have around this time last year: health and a full NBA season under his belt. The Pistons' second-year guard suffered an ankle injury during training camp last season and was forced to miss the entire preseason, along with the first five games of the regular season. Cunningham is entering his sophomore season with a clean bill of health and a healthy amount of experience, and he notices the difference from his rookie year.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson benefits from 'fresh start'

Detroit — Coach Derek Lalonde has talked a lot about giving players a "fresh start" this exhibition season, given Lalonde is new and didn't have any pre-existing opinions about them. Lalonde watched video on players over the summer, and had conversations getting to know them. But whatever happened in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Matthew Boyd has high praise for new Tigers boss Scott Harris

Seattle — The conversation was just about over when Matthew Boyd just casually, apropos of nothing, “You guys are going to love Scott.”. Huh? Oh, that’s right. Tigers' new president of baseball operations Scott Harris was the man who signed Boyd, whom the Tigers non-tendered and released after the 2021 season, to a $5.5 million deal with the Giants last offseason, even though he was recovering from flexor tendon surgery and wouldn’t ready to pitch until maybe late July or August.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Detroit News

Seeing Matthew Boyd back on mound buoys Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's spirits during rehab

Seattle — It had to be heartening for lefty Tarik Skubal to watch his mentor and former teammate Matthew Boyd pitch Monday night. Not so much because Boyd dominated Tigers hitters for three scoreless innings, punching out five. But it must've been encouraging to see how sharp he was 15 months after he went through the same surgical procedure Skubal did.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy