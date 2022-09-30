The Lions' defense has been flat-out embarrassed through the first 30 minutes of this game. Seattle has deployed quite a bit of eye candy and gotten Detroit's defense going side to side before hitting a wide-open read, play after play. Geno Smith has been near perfect, going 12-for-14 for 170 yards and two passing touchdowns in the first half, plus a rushing touchdown. The Lions still haven't figured out how to stop a scrambling quarterback; Smith ran for a touchdown on second-and-goal from the 8 and picked up the first down with a 17-yard run on third-and-8 near midfield.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO