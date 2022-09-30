ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mayor announces new program for Angelenos to monitor water consumption

By Alexandra E. Petri
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nBK7_0iGqXQNY00
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced a new program to help residents monitor their water usage. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Angelenos can track their at-home water usage through a new pilot program established by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, one of the latest initiatives aimed at stepping up local conservation efforts, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

The program provides a discount for homeowners who purchase Flume, a Wi-Fi-enabled device that attaches to a customer’s water meter and uses sensors to track water consumption and other data in real time through an app available on smartphones and other devices, according to the mayor's office. Flume can help customers create a water budget.

The program allows DWP customers living in single-family homes to purchase Flume directly through the company’s website for $24, discounted from its $199 regular price tag.

“We don’t need a crystal ball to see that skyrocketing temperatures and dying reservoirs are in our future, so we need to keep finding ways to help Angelenos double down on their historic efforts to conserve,” Garcetti said in a news release.

The water consumption app also features a budgeting tool that allows customers to set usage targets, while smart leak alerts notify customers when unusual water use is detected, the DWP said. The device monitors and analyzes indoor and outdoor water use as well as the breakdown of water use by common fixtures and appliances, such as toilets, showers and clothes washers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Mayor#Water Usage#Mayor Of Los Angeles#Dwp#Appli
KTLA

Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning

Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
439K+
Followers
71K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy