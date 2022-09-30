States that criminalize marijuana are targeting travelers from cannabis legal states, as one couple’s nightmare scenario shows

Read full article on original website
Related
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November
The midterm elections are coming on November 8. In addition to important elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress, local elections and ballot measures are set to make a big impact across the country at more local levels. Among the issues that will be decided by voters...
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’
Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office
Fulton County prosecutors have lost a legal skirmish to get an out-of-state witness to testify before the Fulton County ...
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Man sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused deaths of 11 people
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl and causing the deaths of 11 people, the Department of Justice said in a statement.The sentencing verdict on Monday comes six months after Aaron Rhy Broussard, 31, was found guilty on 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury for the 2016 overdose deaths.He obtained illicit substances from China suppliers who smuggled them into the US, advertised the product on his disguise website PlantFoodUSA.Net and then mailed the drugs through the USPS, notes the DoJ. Consumers were...
Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings
Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common
The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die
The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Comments / 7