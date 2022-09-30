Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South L.A.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought today, authorities said.

The man, possibly in his 70s, died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

The vehicle was described as a possible white 1996 to 2022 GMC Savana or Chevrolet Express commercial panel van with a roof rack and a storage tube or box on its roof, police said. The van likely will have front-end damage.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives at 213-833-3713, 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

