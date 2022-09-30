ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Edina Theater reopens this weekend with Mann Theatres at the helm

By Mark Freie, Lindsey Peterson
 4 days ago

The art deco era sign that has long dominated the 50th and France area will once again light up after a multi-million dollar renovation.

The historic Edina Theater underwent a $2 million renovation, which included a half million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding from the City of Edina.

The theater officially reopens Friday, September 30.

Family run Mann Theatres are the new operators in Edina. Landmark Theatres left in early 2021, prompting the owner to announce the indefinite closure of the theater.

Michelle Mann co-owns Mann Theatres , and she says they understood the historic importance of the Edina Theater and made sure theatergoers felt that in their experience going to Edina.

“So excited about the project. We decided to really undertake it and give it the love and transformation that it needs. Brand new recliner, seats, new flooring, new lighting, new sound, new screens,” Mann tells WCCO. “A brand new bar called The Gold Room, which we're going to emulate literally down to the nitty gritty detail as in The Shining.”

According to city documents , the renovation loan will be forgiven if the theater remains open for at least six years after the re-open date.

“This is an extraordinary and historic moment for Mann Theatres and the city of Edina. Thank you to (theater owners) Suzi Haugland, Bill Neuendorf, the City of Edina for your endless patience, and support,” says a statement on the Mann Theatre website .

The 1930s-era theater, located at 50 th Street and France Avenue on the Minneapolis-Edina border, has been closed since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Along with Hollywood movies and independent films, the theater will also host comedy shows.

There are currently four films playing at the Edina Theater . They are Bros , Don’t Worry Darling , Good House , and yes, The Shining .

The movie theater business has been on shaky ground since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many movie watchers deciding to stay at home, and movie companies finding new ways to reach people through streaming services.

Theatergoers increased substantially in 2022 compared to the prior year, but those numbers are still below historic trends.

