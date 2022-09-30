Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8
Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete
Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 2, 3 & 4
Lydia "Kris" Freshour (Winfree), 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Freshour; three sisters, Elizabeth Winfree, Nedra Sparks, and Diane Winfree; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Van and Peggy Winfree; and one sister, Mary Menlfelt Spinola.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Susan Willis, 74; incomplete
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Donald Cooke Jr., 61; service October 8
Donald Joseph Cooke Jr. “Corky”, 61, of Bettie, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Grayden Paul Park on Front Street in Beaufort. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Gaspard Criner Jr., 95; service October 7
Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Shirley Conekin, 84; incomplete
Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Gary Haslob, 71; private service
Gary David Haslob, 71, of Newport, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service will take place at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families
— The sun broke through the clouds Sunday morning just in time for the start of the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the N.C. Port in Morehead City. GALLERY: Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families. Thirty commercial fishing vessels slowly made their way by the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Time to bring the Twin Bridges Road Race back
October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race. Any runner in the county will tell you the same. The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017. Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Taste of the ocean: annual N.C. Seafood Festival brings fun, food
- If it swims, floats or crawls in saltwater, chances were good it could be found on a plate this past weekend at the 36th annual North Carolina Seafood Festival. Typically, a three-day event, this year's festival was shortened to Saturday and Sunday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
carolinacoastonline.com
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
MOREHEAD CITY — Sasha Baker is no stranger to tense tennis matches. The West Carteret sophomore has played in six such dramatic contests this season. “I definitely find myself less nervous,” she said. “The longer the match goes, my confidence builds up.”. Her biggest win of the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Local restaurants featured in national spotlight
CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort PD offers National Night Out
The Beaufort Police Department is hosting National Night Out 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Boys & Girls Club, 601 Mulberry St., Beaufort. The event is free and features fun activities, food and giveaways.
carolinacoastonline.com
All three county high school football teams on the road this week
CARTERET COUNTY — All three county football teams will be on the road this Friday as conference play continues. West Carteret (4-2 overall) will be at White Oak, East Carteret (3-3) will be at Jones and Croatan (2-4) will be at Richlands. Here is a brief look at each...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort Film Festival gets rolling, will run through Nov. 13
BEAUFORT — Billed as "The Coolest Film Festival in the Carolinas," the 2022 Beaufort Film Festival launches with a preview party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and wraps with an awards party 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Sandwiched in between are dozens of short, feature and documentary films which will be screened primarily at Beaufort Picture Show headquarters at Mill Space (next to Mill Whistle Brewing on Lennoxville Road).
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan’s homecoming crashed by White Oak 20-14, inopportune penalties
OCEAN — Croatan had its football homecoming crashed a few days later than scheduled with a 20-14 loss to White Oak on Monday. The Cougars (2-4 overall) hosted their 3A Coastal Conference opener to start the week after the game was delayed from Friday by Hurricane Ian. Inopportune penalties and poor tackling hurt the Cougars as they start league play 0-1.
Comments / 0