Wausau, WI

wxpr.org

A new hotel comes Rhinelander to, social security gets a boost, and Science on Tap is back

Business leaders gathered in Rhinelander Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new hotel. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites will offer 99 rooms at its location just off Highway 17 near the Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Then, Social Security recipients soon will find out how much their benefits will increase for 2023. A big jump is expected, but some senior advocates fear it still won't help most older Americans living on a tight budget. And finally, Science on Tap returns to Minocqua tomorrow with a discussion about the importance of using science to guide wildlife management efforts.
RHINELANDER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire

PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
STEVENS POINT, WI

