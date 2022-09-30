Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Lakeland Union High School hosts 7th Congressional District debate organized and run by students
U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany and challenger Dick Ausman debated for nearly 90 minutes last night. The debate was held at Lakeland Union High School where it was conducted by students in the junior class. Infrastructure, fentanyl, abortion, same-sex marriage, wolf hunts were some of the many topics covered during the...
wxpr.org
A new hotel comes Rhinelander to, social security gets a boost, and Science on Tap is back
Business leaders gathered in Rhinelander Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new hotel. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites will offer 99 rooms at its location just off Highway 17 near the Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Then, Social Security recipients soon will find out how much their benefits will increase for 2023. A big jump is expected, but some senior advocates fear it still won't help most older Americans living on a tight budget. And finally, Science on Tap returns to Minocqua tomorrow with a discussion about the importance of using science to guide wildlife management efforts.
wearegreenbay.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
WSAW
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
wxpr.org
Construction begins on Holiday Inn in Rhinelander opening next summer
Business leaders gathered in Rhinelander Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new hotel. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites will offer 99 rooms at its location just off Highway 17 near the Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Construction is just getting underway, but it’s expected to be complete by...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
WJFW-TV
Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire
PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
