Arch MI Secures Over $358 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance through Bellemeade Re Insurance-Linked Note Transaction and Related Reinsurance

How To Invest in CDs as Fed Continues To Raise Interest Rates
If there's an upside to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes this year -- other than their potential to ease inflation -- it's that interest rates for savings accounts are rising as...
Real Estate Debt Becoming An Attractive Investment As Stocks Fall And Mortgage Rates Climb
The housing market and all of the uncertainty plaguing it is undoubtedly on the minds of prospective buyers, sellers and investors. As the Federal Reserve continues to try to curb inflation through the increase in rates, its been indirectly driving up the cost of the home loan that 90% of buyers obtain — the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. climbed to 6.82% as of Sept. 29 — more than double what it was on Sept. 30, 2021, when the average rate was at 3.01%.
Ethos Launches Life Insurance Offering through AIP Marketing Alliance
Expanded reach allows AIPMA customers access to best-in-class life insurance. /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos, one of the largest term life insurance providers in. (AIPMA), the premier life insurance and annuity distribution partner, to provide its best-in-class life insurance options through AIPMA's partners and agents. AIPMA agencies, agents and future clients will...
Venerable and Manulife Expand Partnership with New York Reinsurance Transaction
WEST CHESTER, Pa. , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable Holdings, Inc. ("Venerable"), the leader in providing innovative risk transfer solutions to variable annuity issuers, is pleased to announce the completion of a reinsurance transaction with. Manulife Financial Corporation. (NYSE: MFC) ("Manulife"). The transaction involves the reinsurance of a block...
Two REIT stocks from Julian Livingston-Booth for stable income
Barclays analyst Julian Livingston-Booth has tipped two REIT stocks that have good upside potential. Specialised REIT (real estate investment trusts) stocks enjoy the exposure of real estate properties without the pain of facing potential volatility in the sector – and here are two REIT stocks tipped by highly ranked analyst Julian Livingston-Booth.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
With Rising Interest Rates, Here Is How Billionaires Like Bezos Are Still Investing In Real Estate, And You Can Too
Real estate investors saw a surge of opportunity between 2020 and 2021 with record low interest rates, allowing for more aggressive buying opportunities and a competitive market. With the Fed and Jerome Powell taking interest rates to an unfavorable level and home prices still largely elevated, real estate investing just...
W. R. Berkley Corporation Introduces New Complementary Coverages to Product Recall Business
Renames Berkley Global Product Recall To Berkley Product Protection. today announced that its Berkley Global Product Recall business is broadening its current product offerings and changing its name to Berkley Product Protection. In addition to product recall coverages, new liability coverages will be available for a wide array of medium to high hazard risks, including manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. The new coverages - product liability, general liability and excess liability - will be primarily offered on an admitted basis with targeted effective dates beginning.
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Team for Newest Move Into the Life Insurance Premium Finance Business
BEDMINSTER, NJ , Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announces its entrance into the life insurance premium finance business with the addition of a team of experts who have joined. Peapack-Gladstone Bank. to build a presence in the space. With loans tailored...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hyundai Insurance (China) Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. Hyundai Insurance (China) Co., Ltd. (HIC) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect HIC’s balance sheet strength, which...
Mortgages ticking timebomb if interest rates rise as predicted – Martin Lewis
A mortgages “ticking timebomb” awaits if UK interest rate rises follow market predictions, Martin Lewis has warned. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the consumer champion suggested those with variable rate mortgages or fixed-rate deals coming to an end in the next three to five months could go on a comparison website to see what is currently available.
Key Person Income Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : The Hartford, Nationwide, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Key Person Income Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
How higher interest rates have made it much more expensive to buy a home in America
As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation, the housing market has been feeling the effects of this monetary policy more intensely than other parts of the economy. Since the beginning of the year, the interest rate on a 30-year mortgage loan has climbed from about 3% to...
Patent Issued for Trust platform (USPTO 11443386): Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Bungert, John (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11443386, is. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. (. New York, New York. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative and Affirms Credit Ratings of SCOR SE and Its Main Operating Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. SCOR SE. (SCOR) (. France. ) and its main operating subsidiaries. Concurrently, AM Best has...
Freight Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Aviva, Liberty Insurance, Chubb
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Freight insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Freight insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
CNET
Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Sept. 16, 2022: Rates Climb
A few significant mortgage rates moved up Friday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both made gains. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this...
Universal Life Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants-AIG, Aviva, Allianz, AXA: Universal Life Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Universal Life Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
