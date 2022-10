The 2022-23 president of The University of Tulsa Student Association (SA) is Justin Yang, a biochemistry major from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Currently in his final year at TU, Yang has his sights set on enrolling in dentistry school after graduation. For now, however, he is hard at work ensuring SA is a dynamic hub and support for students across the university.

