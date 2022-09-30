Read full article on original website
Area Death Notices - Sept. 30, Oct 1 & 2
Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Hubert Smith, Beaufort. Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith...
Alton Joyner, 83; service October 3
Alton B. Joyner, 83, passed away September 28th, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 2nd, 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Monday, October 3rd, at 2:00pm, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating.
Kevin Honeycutt, 27; incomplete
Kevin Wayne Honeycutt, 27, of Newport, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Cathy Craft, 72; no service
Cathy Jo Craft, 72, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Cathy was born on November 20, 1949, in Cook County, Illinois, to the late Peter and Irngard Brucher. She was formerly from Basalt, Colorado where she met her husband, Carlton Craft Jr. They were both accomplished skiers, but became tired of the late May snowfalls and moved to Beaufort, North Carolina during the mid-1980’s. They especially enjoyed boating and beach combing on the Crystal Coast. During her time in North Carolina, she was a manager at the Emerald Isle Water Corporation where she worked until her retirement.
Betty Bisbing, 84; incomplete
Betty Jane Bisbing, 84, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
Public Comment, D.A.R.E. Presentation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Meeting Agenda – Oct. 4
The meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. If you want to petition the board, you’ll need to sign up between 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the door.
Janice Gaskill, 85; private service
Janice Lorraine Gaskill, 85, of New Bern, a native of Sea Level, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Her services are private. Arrangements by Oscar’s Mortuary of New Bern.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Morehead City (NC)
Lying on the Crystal Coast of Carteret County, North Carolina, is the beautiful town called Morehead City. Morehead City comprises beautiful beaches along the 85-mile shoreline. The town has a population of 9,556 people during the 2020 census. There are a good number of things to do in Morehead City....
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
Hurricane Ian set to head through inland North Carolina; tornado watch issued
NEWPORT — The National Weather Service at 12:40 p.m. Friday issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. for much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County. “As bands of heavier rain (from Hurricane Ian) move through our area, a few tornadoes are possible. PLEASE have multiple ways to receive warnings today and be prepared to seek shelter, QUICKLY,” the statement said.
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses
Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
Make Me Proud: Lenoir Co Schools takes the lead
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The school year is well underway and one school district has a new program to help students, teachers and administrative staff grow their leadership skills. Community leaders from all around Lenoir County are visiting the school once a month to talk about the importance of...
Another rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department says another raccoon in the county has tested positive for rabies. The health department says the animal was found in the area of Kennedy Home Road. It is the seventh raccoon in 2022 that has been identified as rabid within the county.
Kinston getting 4th police chief since January 2020
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more turnover at the top of the Kinston Police Department with tomorrow being the interim chief’s last day on the job. Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer will retire tomorrow with 30 years of service. The city will now have had four police chiefs...
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
Ian heads toward Carolinas; emergency response crews prepare
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director
- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
