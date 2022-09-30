Read full article on original website
Latest suspect arrested for riot at Panama City bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was arrested on Monday in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement. Corey Peterson, 22, of Panama City is charged with one count of riot in connection to the May 22 incident. A bench warrant was […]
Teen accused of making threats with AR-15 turns himself in to sheriff’s deputies
UPDATE: Fort Walton Beach Police said the teen accused of making threats on Snapchat with an AR-15 turned himself in “without incident” to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are looking for a 17-year-old after a video circulated of him making threats while holding an AR-15. […]
Chipley woman accused of shooting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley woman allegedly hit herself in the head with a hammer and then fired a gun into her home, striking her boyfriend, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday at a home on Prissy Lane. Deputies said, “an argument erupted between 26-year-old, […]
Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.
Elderly woman found in roach-infested home with no running water, exposed to drugs: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash...
Chipley woman arrested in Sunday shooting incident
A Chipley woman was arrested Sunday after shooting her live-in boyfriend through the doorway of. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on Prissy Lane in Chipley and found a. 28-year-old gunshot victim. After securing the scene, Washington County EMS was dispatched to the. home. Investigators found...
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico woman was arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into a resident’s house with a hammer, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call regarding a suspicious person,...
Reports of theft on Washington County school campuses leads to arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect was arrested on Monday after deputies say several items were stolen from schools in Washington County. According to officials, a call was made to Washington County Communications Center on September 14 from Chipley High School about a golf cart being supposedly stolen. A...
13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
Update: 11-year-old killed after falling from condo balcony in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11-year-old who evacuated with his family from Hurricane Ian died Thursday after falling from a balcony, Panama City Beach Police said. The boy fell at about 1:20 pm from the 19th floor of Sterling Reef Resort on Front Beach Road, they added. Foul play is not suspected in […]
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
Family, friends honor loved ones killed in Cottondale wreck last year
It’s been a year since three people were killed in a head-on collision in Cottondale. Ashley Stewart, Marty Green and Mary Hagadorn died in the wake of the U.S. Highway 11 crash, and on Friday family members of the deceased released dozens of balloons at the site of the crash in their honor.
UPDATE: BCSO: Man in custody after stand-off at Callaway home
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s have arrested a man that ran from them and barricaded himself in his home. Officials said they received a complaint that Scott Mario Lombardi stole a vehicle. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Lombardi fled to his home in the 5700 block of Callaway Chase in Callaway, […]
3 indicted on 1st degree premeditated murder in 2021 nightclub shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted three men on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in connection with an October 2021 nightclub shooting, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Tyauvion Morris, 20, Corderius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs, […]
Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
Mother and daughter lose it all, keep hope after house fire
Single mom Katlyn Nelson and her daughter, 6-year-old Hensliegh, are putting life back together one day at a time after losing everything in a house fire Sept. 28. Nelson was driving her daughter home from school around 3:25 in the afternoon when she saw an alarming sight. “I came down...
Local restaurant collecting supplies to send to hurricane victims
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As residents who were in the path of Hurricane Ian begin to rebuild, now is when they need support the most. Communities across the country are coming together to help those impacted, including our own. Dat Cajun Place restaurant in Panama City Beach has...
Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
WATCH: Boat ends up in the middle of road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway troopers were on a the scene where 24 foot boat and trailer were in the middle of the road. Troopers said the Chevy Silverado was pulling the boat and attempted to cross Back Beach Road. The boat trailer was in the eastbound lanes. A […]
Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach
Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
