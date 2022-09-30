The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.

