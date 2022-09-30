Read full article on original website
Garland Nelson enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud, firearm charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree...
2 men claim they were wrongfully convicted because of ex-KCK detective's role in case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two men said they were wrongfully convicted because of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective's role in their case. Roger Golubski was charged with abuse of power and sexual assault in September. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney are in prison for the 1997 murder...
Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
Ad check: Campaign ad says Eric Schmitt allowed foreign businesses to buy Missouri farmland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Missouri, Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is criticizing the voting record of GOP rival Eric Schmitt on allowing foreign business to buy Missouri farmland. It's all laid out in a new commercial. KMBC 9's Micheal Mahoney checked the facts on the claim. The...
Kansas City companies step up to help area hit by Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people across the metro are finding ways to help those that are reeling from the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "It's hard to watch and see people have nothing," said Sara Storm, the owner of New Creations Salon at 44th and Belleview in Kansas City.
Seventeen year old girl helps put tourniquet on Excelsior Springs Police Officer after shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Clay County Deputies spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses after an officer involved shooting Saturday night in Excelsior Springs. One of the witnesses, 17-year-old Ava Donegan, put a tourniquet on the Excelsior Springs Police Officer who had been shot in the shoulder and wrist.
Excelsior Springs community shows support for first ESPD officer shot in line of duty in more than a century
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs community is showing its support for the police officer shot Saturday night. The officer was shot after trying to pull over a driver wanted on a warrant for assaulting a law enforcement officer. The driver, 65-year-old Carl Carrel, shot the officer in...
Handgun found in Park Hill School District student's belongings at Plaza Middle School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The families of Plaza Middle School students received a troubling message from the Park Hill School District on Tuesday. A letter emailed to parents from the school's principal, Adrian Singletary, informed them that the building was placed under lockdown after a gun was found in a student's belongings.
Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
Boil-water advisory for parts of Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is warning some people living in Kansas City, Missouri, to boil their water. The city says there are two areas impacted. The first is the Northeast Industrial District and Historic Old Northeast neighborhood within the boundaries of I-35 to I-435, and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River.
2 South American students and researchers identified as homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two South American students and researchers have been identified as homicide victims at the site of a Kansas City fire early. Camila Behrensen, 24, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, from Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak streets in Kansas City.
Center High School teacher placed on leave for alleged inappropriate text messages with a student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Related video: Blue Springs momsues Facebook. A Kansas City-area high school teacher is on leave, and police and social services are investigating after allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate communication with a student. The Center School District notified parents Friday that a Center High School teacher has...
KCK students participate in popular college fair at the Legends
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A popular college fair returned to the Legends in Kansas City, Kansas on Tuesday. It's about letting high school students know that there are plenty of options. Kavonty Fletcher, 17, has a pretty good idea of what he wants to do. "I plan on going...
The biggest taco news (and deals) on National Taco Day in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It's National Taco Day!. Coinciding with its national holiday, Oct. 4 is the ultimate taco Tuesday in the United States. We've rounded up several taco-related headlines in the Kansas City area for you to sink your teeth into on this special day. Mission Taco to...
UPS switches Kansas City trucks to natural gas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A national business takes steps locally to cut its pollution in Kansas City. Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids recently toured the Lenexa facility, which is the largest in the metro area. Every morning for the last 10 years, April Nelson has started her day by filling...
Sunshine and a warmer afternoon Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered light sprinkles and showers will continue off and on in spots through noon with more sunshine later today. High 80. Sunny and blustery Thursday. High 78. Scattered clouds and sunshine and much cooler Friday. High 58. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. Low 36. Sunny and chilly Saturday. High 63. Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday and Monday. Highs in the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 70s.
Two months into the school year, districts are still looking to fill open positions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two months into the school year, many districts are still looking to fill positions. Local administrators say jobs are open and incentives are being offered. You might not see the help wanted sign hanging in front of the building, but from the classroom...
