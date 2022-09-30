ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braymer, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Garland Nelson enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud, firearm charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree...
BRAYMER, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Braymer, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Nelson, MO
City
Holt, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Braymer, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KMBC.com

Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City companies step up to help area hit by Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people across the metro are finding ways to help those that are reeling from the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "It's hard to watch and see people have nothing," said Sara Storm, the owner of New Creations Salon at 44th and Belleview in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
KMBC.com

Police searching for 2 people who fled crash scene near 37th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash Monday evening near 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. Authorities said the wreck, which was reported just before 6 p.m., happened when the driver of a Saturn was trying to turn left into an auto repair shop on the west side of Prospect Avenue and was hit by a Chrysler 300 heading south.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Boil-water advisory for parts of Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water is warning some people living in Kansas City, Missouri, to boil their water. The city says there are two areas impacted. The first is the Northeast Industrial District and Historic Old Northeast neighborhood within the boundaries of I-35 to I-435, and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

UPS switches Kansas City trucks to natural gas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A national business takes steps locally to cut its pollution in Kansas City. Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids recently toured the Lenexa facility, which is the largest in the metro area. Every morning for the last 10 years, April Nelson has started her day by filling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunshine and a warmer afternoon Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered light sprinkles and showers will continue off and on in spots through noon with more sunshine later today. High 80. Sunny and blustery Thursday. High 78. Scattered clouds and sunshine and much cooler Friday. High 58. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. Low 36. Sunny and chilly Saturday. High 63. Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday and Monday. Highs in the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 70s.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy