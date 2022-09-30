Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Road closure near entrance to New Haven neighborhood
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A gas line is being installed near the entrance of a neighborhood in New Haven, the city’s engineering department announced Tuesday in a release. Woodmere Drive between Sara and Bedford drives is being closed “for a few hours” Tuesday and Wednesday while NIPSCO installs a gas line, according to the release. A schedule for the closure was not specified.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
wfft.com
FWPD trains citizens on high-stress scenarios
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police Department gave several community members a feel for some of the high-stress situations officers face on the job. The department hosted a procedural justice training for more than a dozen people Tuesday afternoon, featuring a classroom portion and a series of hands-on scenarios.
earnthenecklace.com
Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?
Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
WANE-TV
Allen County Department of Health approves reopening of Golden Corral after closing restaurant due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) reopened the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road after briefly closing the restaurant Tuesday due to finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents. The DOH said it received a complaint...
WANE-TV
State police finally catch ‘Hamburglar’ at Halloween event in Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The infamous McDonald’s Hamburglar made an appearance Saturday at a Halloween gathering in Waynedale,. All in good fun, Indiana State Police with the Fort Wayne Post finally “arrested” the thief. State police said in a Facebook post:. After years of being...
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
fortwaynesnbc.com
EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday. EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says the EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
wfft.com
New Haven breaks ground on $29 million Crossroads Duplex project
NEW HAVEN. Ind. (WFFT) - The city of New Haven is breaking ground on a three-story complex for new apartments, business and more. This field behind New Haven’s Mains Flower Garden is about to get a massive facelift. Redevelopment Commission President Sara Swihart remembers when this lot - and...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools looks to solve “concerning” gun issue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A third gun in less than two weeks was brought onto a FWCS school property on Monday. The gun was found at North Side High School. That incident follows guns being found at Wayne High School and the playground of Haley Elementary School. While...
wfft.com
Gun found on North Side student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A North Side student has been taken into custody for possession of a gun. Police say that around 11:45 a.m. Monday, staff members detained and searched a student following tips from other students that the student had items not allowed at school. A Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Brightpoint prepares heating and electric bill aid for winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint has opened the application period for its energy assistance program (EAP) for this year. Applying for the EAP also automatically applies you for the Inflation Supplement if your application is approved before May 15. With the supplement, approved customers will get $250 towards their heating bills and another $250 towards their electric bills for the accounts that Brightpoint has on file.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police celebrates three years of officer awards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police Department held its annual award ceremony Monday evening, honoring 100+ officers and five civilians. Award recipients accepted their citations and medals on stage at the Fort Wayne Public Service Academy. These awards date back to the year 2020, since FWPD canceled...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WANE-TV
Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
wfft.com
Auburn Garrett Drive-In raising money to fund an estimated $300K in repairs
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gone with the wind, but returning with your help. “The questions. The questions. The questions people have. What happened? What can be done? Are you going to reopen?" Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Operator Bruce Babbitt said. Their season was cut short this year, after a high-winded storm severely...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wfft.com
One person shot in Southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say one person has been wounded in a shooting on the city's Southeast side. Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting at 3627 Oliver St. at 9:12 p.m. Dispatchers confirm one person has been taken to the hospital. FOX 55 has a crew at...
wfft.com
Wet paint advisory for LaGrange roads
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff's Office wants to let people know that there will be wet paint on two stretches of road. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be wet paint on 050 East from Nursery Street to 150 North. From 9 a.m. to 2:30...
