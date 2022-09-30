ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Road closure near entrance to New Haven neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A gas line is being installed near the entrance of a neighborhood in New Haven, the city’s engineering department announced Tuesday in a release. Woodmere Drive between Sara and Bedford drives is being closed “for a few hours” Tuesday and Wednesday while NIPSCO installs a gas line, according to the release. A schedule for the closure was not specified.
wfft.com

Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
wfft.com

FWPD trains citizens on high-stress scenarios

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police Department gave several community members a feel for some of the high-stress situations officers face on the job. The department hosted a procedural justice training for more than a dozen people Tuesday afternoon, featuring a classroom portion and a series of hands-on scenarios.
earnthenecklace.com

Gabe Prough Leaving WPTA-TV: Where Is the Indiana Meteorologist Going?

Gabe Prough has been Indiana’s favorite source of all the latest weather news for a long time. Fort Wayne has had the privilege of watching this meteorologist’s forecasts for three years. Now he has got the opportunity to advance his career. Gabe Prough announced he is leaving WPTA-TV in Fort Wayne. Obviously, locals want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Indiana. Find out what Gabe Prough said about his departure from ABC21 here.
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
fortwaynesnbc.com

EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday. EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says the EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.
wfft.com

New Haven breaks ground on $29 million Crossroads Duplex project

NEW HAVEN. Ind. (WFFT) - The city of New Haven is breaking ground on a three-story complex for new apartments, business and more. This field behind New Haven’s Mains Flower Garden is about to get a massive facelift. Redevelopment Commission President Sara Swihart remembers when this lot - and...
wfft.com

Gun found on North Side student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A North Side student has been taken into custody for possession of a gun. Police say that around 11:45 a.m. Monday, staff members detained and searched a student following tips from other students that the student had items not allowed at school. A Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV

Brightpoint prepares heating and electric bill aid for winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint has opened the application period for its energy assistance program (EAP) for this year. Applying for the EAP also automatically applies you for the Inflation Supplement if your application is approved before May 15. With the supplement, approved customers will get $250 towards their heating bills and another $250 towards their electric bills for the accounts that Brightpoint has on file.
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police celebrates three years of officer awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police Department held its annual award ceremony Monday evening, honoring 100+ officers and five civilians. Award recipients accepted their citations and medals on stage at the Fort Wayne Public Service Academy. These awards date back to the year 2020, since FWPD canceled...
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WANE-TV

Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
wfft.com

Auburn Garrett Drive-In raising money to fund an estimated $300K in repairs

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gone with the wind, but returning with your help. “The questions. The questions. The questions people have. What happened? What can be done? Are you going to reopen?" Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Operator Bruce Babbitt said. Their season was cut short this year, after a high-winded storm severely...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wfft.com

One person shot in Southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say one person has been wounded in a shooting on the city's Southeast side. Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting at 3627 Oliver St. at 9:12 p.m. Dispatchers confirm one person has been taken to the hospital. FOX 55 has a crew at...
wfft.com

Wet paint advisory for LaGrange roads

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - The LaGrange County Sheriff's Office wants to let people know that there will be wet paint on two stretches of road. From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be wet paint on 050 East from Nursery Street to 150 North. From 9 a.m. to 2:30...
