Calhoun County, MI

State Police hosting car seat check event

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw post is partnering with National Faith & Blue and will be conducting a free car seat check event on Saturday October 8 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kalamazoo First Assembly of God located at 5550 Oakland Drive in Portage.
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
wsgw.com

Suspect Charged in Ionia County Shooting

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has issued charges against a 74-year-old Lake Odessa man. Richard Alan Harvey is accused of shooting an 83-year-old woman in the shoulder on the afternoon of Tuesday September 20th. The woman was a volunteer who was passing out pamphlets when there was reportedly a verbal...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle

An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
ELKHART, IN
WILX-TV

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen walrus skulls

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Ionia County is looking for two stolen walrus skulls. According to authorities, a resident of Lyons had two walrus skulls - with tusks - stolen from his residence. It is believed they were stolen during September. Authorities said the skulls are priceless and...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
LANSING, MI

