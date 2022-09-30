Read full article on original website
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims
Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.
timesvirginian.com
Marion Messe Gillam
Marion Messe Gillam, 100, of Appomattox passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Francis Carlton Gillam. Born in Manchester Station, Vermont on July 15, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Frank Messe and Margaret O’Hara Messe. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Augusta Free Press
Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community
The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
WSET
Bedford Co. names new Deputy County Administrator after nationwide search
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a national search, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss announced on Monday that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s Deputy County Administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on November 1. He has served as the Assistant County Administrator for New Kent County, Virginia...
WSLS
Lynchburg Regional Airport honors Chauncey Spencer Senior
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport was unveiled this weekend to honor an influential founding member of the National Airmen’s Association. Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. made it possible for people of color to be trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II.
timesvirginian.com
Lacy Evelyn Kestner Chernault
Lacy Evelyn Kestner Chernault, 92, of Appomattox passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Appomattox Health and Rehab Center. Born in Appomattox on September 18, 1930, she as the daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Kestner and Mary Franklin Kestner. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was a retired photographer for BWXT.
WSLS
Man with Rockbridge County ties to perform at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Making his way to the big time. On Monday, Rockbridge County native Brent Snyder announced his preparations for a huge moment in his career – his upcoming performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe. Snyder moved from Virginia to Nashville in 2018, pursuing a career...
WSET
Audiology Experts Explain Impact of Electrical Signals in Your Ear
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates knows the ins and outs of your ear. Emily finds out how the electric signals in your ear can impact your hearing.
wfxrtv.com
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
timesvirginian.com
Lynchburg named a top 25 college town
The campus of Liberty University is an ever-changing and lively environment with beautiful sights and plenty to do, but all it takes is a short drive off campus around Lynchburg to see why Travel & Leisure recently ranked the Central Virginia gem among its Top 25 College Towns and Cities.
WHSV
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
WSLS
Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on Jefferson Street Monday. Nery Duban Escobar-Torres, 24, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding after allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old roommate. The victim is stable in a hospital, according to police. After being called to a...
WSLS
Man injured after Franklin County hit-and-run
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday. Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook. The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
NBC 29 News
Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2. CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street. Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood...
WSLS
One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
