Pierce County Master Gardener FREE talks on new gardening topics
Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners. As part of their Speakers Bureau Intern Project obligations, four of our interns have completed the training and are ready to give their talks to the Pierce County Master Gardener community and to the public. These talks are free and the public is invited.
Year-Round Gardening Presentation
Submitted by Jim Endicott. Now, more than any time in recent years, growing your own food may be essential. Our temperate climate in Western Washington makes it possible to grow food year-round. Two of the Master Gardeners that manage Lakewood Community Garden will be making a presentation on proven ways...
Finalists named for first Black artists award, The Current, at TAM
TACOMA, WA (September 29, 2022) – Two local artists have been announced as finalists for the inaugural year of The Current, An Artist Award, a program of Tacoma Art Museum. Kenya Shakoor, photographer, and Darrell McKinney, interdisciplinary artist, were nominated for their artistic excellence and future promise. The Current is an annual, unrestricted award providing financial and institutional support to a Black artist living and working in the Tacoma area. The awardee will receive a $15,000 unrestricted gift.
Haunted Car Wash Returns
The Haunted Car Wash returns October 28 and 29 to the Classy Chassis Car Wash at 5002 Center St in Tacoma. Cost is $10 when you buy a presale ticket online.
Rail grinding on Hilltop Link Extension begins as early as Oct. 5
Sound Transit announcement. As early as Wednesday, October 5th, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin grinding and polishing Link railway within the City of Tacoma city limits. This work produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety, reduces noise, vibration, and long-term maintenance costs. Rail grinding may produce noise and...
Work Progresses on Chambers Creek Canyon Trail
City of University Place announcement. City of U.P. staff joined their partners from the City of Lakewood and Pierce County to capitalize on the summer weather to make more progress on the 2.5-mile Chambers Creek Canyon Trail that will connect the three entities before reaching the trail system at Chambers Creek Regional Park.
Street racing charges filed
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Four suspected street racing organizers were charged w/ a total of 26 counts of Aiding & Abetting Reckless Driving in Tacoma Municipal Court. Tacoma detectives submitted 13 cases documenting the illegal street racing & intersection take over events occurring in Tacoma early 2022.
Lions test student hearing
Three Lakewood Lions club members spent all school day Thursday, Sept. 29, testing 457 elementary students for hearing issues at Lake Louise Elementary School in Lakewood. Pictured Eric Warn (center) and Dawn Curry (right). Not pictured is Lion Robin Ferguson. This is the first year since COVID that Lions Club members were able to get back in the Clover Park Schools and test again.
Clover Park High School students ready for change
Communities In Schools of Lakewood announcement. Through the summer, we partnered with Clover Park High School for our 2nd annual Leaders of Change. Leaders of Change is a 6 week leadership development program for seniors who hope to create positive change in their school and community. The students created initiatives with goals that include improving student voice and inclusion, improving school-wide relationships and culture, increased mental health awareness and tools, and bringing fun back into the school. Elements of the programming:
Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro to speak at Oct. 6 Lakewood United Meeting
Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro will be the guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (7:30-8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). With 29 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years as Lakewood’s Police Chief, Mike Zaro has firsthand knowledge of current public...
The Steilacoom Town Council Oct. 4 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 4 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
PCSD, surrounding agencies conduct emphasis patrols on SR-7
DUI arrests: 8 (including meth, cannabis, Percocet) Speeding tickets: 127 (many for 20+ mph over limit) We want to thank the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup Police Departments for participating in this emphasis, which was made possible through a grant from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. The...
The University Place City Council Oct. 3 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 3 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Advisory Commission Vacancy
City of University Place announcement. Commissioners are citizens who, through their volunteer efforts, play an integral role in the growth and development of their City. Citizens serving on the City’s Commissions apply their unique knowledge and experiences to the issues and the needs of their City. They function as a focus group from within the community and create ideas to assist the City Council in shaping legislative policy.
Obituary Notices – October 4, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Donna Jean Lattin.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Ride Along: Deputy Arceo
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. On “Ride Along,” we take a look inside a “typical” day as a sheriff’s deputy. We rode along with our deputies and we recorded it all — from traffic stops to in-progress violent crimes. The goal is to show a realistic view of how our deputies handle a wide variety of calls, resolve conflicts and serve the community.
