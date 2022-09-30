ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics to sign Blake Griffin

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3Dza_0iGqSUEL00
Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) will sign a fully guaranteed one-year contract with Boston. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The deal will be worth the veteran’s minimum, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe confirms (via Twitter). Griffin will earn $2,905,851, while the Celtics will take on a cap hit of $1,836,090.

Griffin, 33, spent last season in Brooklyn, averaging 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Nets in 56 appearances (17.1 MPG). His shooting line was just .425/.262/.724.

The six-time All-Star’s role and production have declined significantly since his prime years with the Clippers and Pistons. Last season was the first time he came off the bench more often than he started, the first time he averaged fewer than 25 minutes per game, and the first time he averaged fewer than 11 points per game.

Still, the Celtics will not be expecting Griffin to recapture his All-Star form. Boston simply needs more reliable depth in a frontcourt that has already been hit hard by injuries. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss most or all of the 2022-23 season while recovering from a torn ACL, while Robert Williams will be out until at least November or December following knee surgery.

Multiple reports leading up to training camp indicated that the Celtics wanted to take a look at their in-house options before deciding whether to sign a veteran free agent. Several days into camp, it seems the team had seen enough to recognize that another veteran was necessary.

The Cetlics had no shortage of options in free agency — LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside, DeMarcus Cousins, Tristan Thompson, and Dwight Howard are among the unsigned veterans still on the market. But the team attended Griffin’s recent workouts in Los Angeles and liked what it saw there, per Himmelsbach.

Boston has a full 20-man training camp roster, so the club will need to waive a player in order to make room for Griffin. I would expect one of the six players on a non-guaranteed contract – Noah Vonleh, Jake Layman, Justin Jackson, Brodric Thomas, Luka Samanic, or Denzel Valentine – to be cut to open up a spot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Celtics expect Robert Williams to miss 8-12 weeks after knee procedure

While the surgery had been expected, the Celtics revealed that the recovery timeline will be longer than initially anticipated. According to the club, Williams is expected to resume basketball activities in approximately eight-to-12 weeks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski previously estimated a four-to-six week timetable. Williams enjoyed a breakout season in...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Hoops Rumors

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Kyrie Irving is a 'comical buffoon'

Six-time NBA champion and MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar condemned Kyrie Irving's recent behavior as "destructive, insensitive, and just plain silly" on his Substack after Irving shared a clip from right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He wrote:. Alex Jones is one of the most despicable human beings alive and to associate with...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Hornets sign LiAngelo Ball to non-guaranteed deal

The Hornets are signing free agent guard LiAngelo Ball to a one-year contract, according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. The deal will be non-guaranteed, adds Shams Charania of The Athletic. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Ben Simmons felt lack of support from Sixers

Ben Simmons talked candidly about his experiences with the Sixers during an appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast that was released Thursday. Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer shares some of the highlights of the interview, including what Simmons believes was a lack of understanding from the organization about his mental state.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Vonleh
Person
Denzel Valentine
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Jake Layman
Hoops Rumors

Celtics suspend Ime Udoka for entire 2022-23 season

The Celtics have officially announced in a press release (Twitter link) that they have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, as had been expected. Ominously, the club also announced that the team would decide Udoka’s long-term fate with the franchise “at a later date.”
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Tyler Herro wants market value before signing extension

Tyler Herro wants to sign an extension with the Heat but he is not going to settle for less than what he perceives as his market value, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Herro is looking for the “right number” before he inks a rookie scale extension, which must...
MIAMI, FL
Hoops Rumors

Jordan Nwora returning to Bucks on two-year contract

The Bucks are bringing back restricted free agent small forward Jordan Nwora on a two-season, $6.2M contract, agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). The 6’8″ swingman will be Milwaukee’s 15th player inked to a deal on the team’s standard roster. The 24-year-old averaged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#The Boston Globe#Acl#Cetlics
Hoops Rumors

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle focuses on adding muscle during offseason

Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle has taken pains to improve his game this summer, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pompey notes that the 6’5″ guard has added seven pounds of muscle during the 2022 offseason. The 25-year-old has been focused on improving his long-range shooting, working out with Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and shooting coach Phil Beckner to hone his outside touch. He also worked with Bulls All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan and playmaking consultant Johnny Stephene to improve his ball-handling and scoring around the rim.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Rockets sign center Bruno Fernando to four-year, $10.9M deal

The Rockets have agreed to a four-year, $10.9M deal with center Bruno Fernando, his agents informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Fernando was recently converted from an Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way contract, but he’ll be converted again to this multi-year deal. Houston acquired Fernando, 24, in a deal...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Hoops Rumors

Marcus Smart: 'We don't know anything' about Ime Udoka situation

The Celtics have been guarded about releasing information on the actions that led to the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, and the players haven’t been told much either. After interim coach Joe Mazzulla handled his first preseason game Sunday, Marcus Smart told Steve Bullpet of Heavy that the team hasn’t been informed about what actually happened.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Veteran forward Jae Crowder, Suns exploring trade

Power forward Jae Crowder and the Suns are hoping to find a trade for the vet, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 6-foot-6 forward, 32, will sit out Phoenix’s training camp as he and the Suns explore potential deals, Charania adds. Fresh off a 2020 NBA Finals run...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Knicks Sign Garrison Brooks To Exhibit 10 Contract

SEPTEMBER 23: Nearly three months after his agreement was first reported, Brooks has officially signed his Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks, the team confirmed today in a press release. Having made a couple cuts earlier today, New York now has 19 players officially under contract. JUNE 24: Garrison Brooks,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Trail Blazers sign SF Wes Iwundu to camp deal

The Trail Blazers have signed Wes Iwundu to a contract, the team announced today in a press release. While the Blazers opted not to disclose the terms of the deal, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian (subscriber-only link) hears from a source that it’s a training camp contract. That’s a non-guaranteed one-year deal worth the veteran’s minimum.
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy